Clue 4:

At this point, I’m sure

you are curious to know

Just who frosty is

And to who the prize will go

In case you still haven’t guessed

Here is a vital sign

Frosty played an important role

In keeping the public in line

Frosty would be disappointed

If I had forgot to mention

The hairstyle is very Jesse Ventura-esque

Did that grab your attention?

I can’t make it too easy,

But I can’t make it too hard

I will leave you with this

Frosty did wonders at being a safeguard

Frosty information

Identify Frosty and win some cash. Prize money totaling $1,750 is waiting to be won. Frosty is a Waseca County resident chosen to be an ambassador for the Waseca Sleigh & Cutter Festival. Follow the clues and guess Frosty’s name.

Contest rules

1. Clues are published by the Waseca County News online and on Facebook; NRHEG Star Eagle; Waseca Chamber of Commerce and KOWZ/KRUE radio.

2. One guess allowed each week.

3. Each entry must have name and complete address. Entries without complete information will not be entered.

4. Entrant must live in Waseca County and be over 18 years of age.

5. If there are multiple correct guesses, a drawing will be made to determine winner.

6. If there are no correct guesses, a drawing will be made from all entries received.

7. Entries must be received before 3 p.m. Feb. 18, 2022.

8. Submit entries to:

• Waseca: Mail or deliver entry to The Waseca Music Co., 111 S State St., Waseca, MN 56093. Hours: Monday- Thursday 11a a.m.-5:30 p.m., Friday 11 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturday 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

• Janesville: Mail or deliver entry to The Waseca Music Co., 111 S State St., Waseca, MN 56093. mark your entry as Janesville.

• New Richland: Mail or deliver entry to The Waseca Music Co., 111 S State St., Waseca, MN 56093., mark your entry as New Richland.

Frosty sponsors are Culligan Water Conditioning, Latham Place, Lake Shore Inn, iWealth- Brad Connors, Domino’s, Mediacom and Xcel Energy

