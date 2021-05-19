Waseca County commissioners grappled with whether to financially support landlords who may not be receiving rent from tenants during the eviction moratorium.
Commissioners spent more than 30 minutes discussing the issue Tuesday after receiving a request for help from a New Richland laundromat whose utilities are tied together with a rental unit whose tenant hasn’t paid for rent or utilities during the pandemic. The commissioners approved in a 4-1 vote to spend some of the $50,000 the county has in leftover COVID-19 funds to help the laundromat pay the utility bills, but the laundromat owners have to apply and qualify for the funding the same as other businesses during the pandemic.
Commissioner Blair Nelson was the sole opponent in the vote, saying he was understanding about the situation the laundromat is in, but he believes the assistance should be available to landlords countywide. Commissioner Doug Christopherson responded that they'll work on helping landlords in the county, but the commissioners could provide assistance in this situation to help in the short-term.
The laundromat, which is closed, is faced with paying gas and electric bills that are about $2,200 each due to lack of payment by the family living in the rental unit on the backside of the laundromat, according to Christopherson. The laundromat owners can’t evict the tenants for nonpayment due to the eviction moratorium that has been in place during the pandemic.
The family has in essence become “squatters” at the property, according to laundromat owner Leah Jacobson’s letter to the County Board. They not only stopped paying for rent and utilities when the eviction moratorium began, but the number of people living in the rental unit has increased during that time to include more family members and family friends.
“Having the burden of providing shelter and utilities for this large family put onto our shoulders has put a tremendous financial and emotional strain on my husband and I and our four children,” she wrote.
Landlords can't apply for rental assistance on behalf of their tenants and she wrote that they begged the family to apply for rent assistance on the last day before the deadline. But the money the family received only covered two-thirds of the amount they owed at that point and the money owed has continued to grow. The family is now refusing to apply for the state’s current rental assistance program, according to Jacobson.
Nelson pointed out that the Jacobsons aren’t the only landlords in this situation and he’s concerned the rental unit’s utilities aren’t separate from the laundromat business. Nelson said he sees it as helping a landlord, not a business, and he’s heard “horror stories” from other landlords in the county.
Commissioner DeAnne Malterer said this situation is different because the rental unit’s utilities are the laundromat’s responsibility, whereas utilities at rental properties are typically in the tenant’s name.
“I empathize with these folks and I think part of any hesitancy I would have, would have to do with what kind of Pandora’s box are we opening if we do this?” she said.
She pointed out that the federal funds are intended to help Waseca County residents get through the pandemic and the county has more federal COVID-19 funds coming that they could use to help landlords.
County Administrator Michael Johnson said that the county isn’t currently prepared to financially address the problems the eviction moratorium has caused all landlords in the county. He suggested that the county treat the laundromat as a business requesting help and focus on defraying the business’ utility costs rather than trying to deal with the problem landlord-tenant situation that’s occurring at the laundromat.
Creating a program to provide assistance for all landlords would be complicated to set up, but it could be done, possibly in a partnership with the Waseca Area Chamber of Commerce similar to the county’s business grant program, Johnson said. The county could survey landlords to determine the scope of financial need. He said the federal and state government never addressed whether the county could use COVID-19 funds for landlord assistance because there were rental assistance programs available.
“They didn’t account for the fact that renters just wouldn’t care and wouldn’t pursue it. The landlords can’t apply on behalf of their renters, which has been the loophole and the cause of the angst this whole time,” Johnson said.