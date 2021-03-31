Just as the Waseca High School Speech Team was reaping the rewards of their hard work last year, the pandemic hit, effectively canceling the remaining competitions.
The team is back and ready to once again find some success, although this time virtually.
The team will be going to the section meet on April 15 via a virtual format. If they qualify, they will continue onto the state tournament. The season started in February and meets have taken place nearly every Saturday since then, head coach Paul Davis said. Last year, the Minnesota State High School League canceled the remainder of the season right after the Waseca team received the championship trophy at the Owatonna speech meet in early March 2020.
This year, the team's meets have been held through a Zoom-like platform called SpeechWire, where students are placed into an online meeting room with a judge and about six other students, according to Davis.
“There's certainly been adjustments, you’ll get comments from judges sometimes, ‘I didn't really hear the intro because it was lagging a little bit’ or something like that, but mostly it's worked OK,” Davis said.
Despite the minor hiccups, Davis said it's exciting to be able to offer students some opportunities, and keep kids involved and interested in the extracurricular.
“I'd say it's going pretty smoothly,” said Sophie Ferris, a 10th-grader and speech team member. “Sometimes there are internet issues with some other people and it's not that big of a deal. We just ask them to start from where they last heard and go from there.”
Ferris has been involved in speech since seventh grade, competing in the "humorous interpretation" category every year. Next year she’s thinking about switching to a different category to try something new.
In a traditional year, students would visit a host school, where they would give their speech in a classroom to a group consisting of a judge, six to eight student competitors and occasionally some parents. These larger events were held on Saturdays at various schools, but because of the pandemic, schools began hosting the tournaments virtually.
Fortunately, most of the students have been able to practice in person when students returned to in-person learning four days a week. During practices, students are separated to practice individually in various classrooms in order to maintain social distancing. During the allotted practice time, students run through their speeches, break the speech into workable parts to improve and have the speech coach guide them through their process and make suggestions.
Although the pandemic has put a damper on many school activities, Davis pointed out that students are still learning important technology skills in speech during this hectic year.
“I think when we think about communication in the 21st century, when this pandemic is over, you're gonna have a lot of video conferencing, you're going to have a lot of remote work. So I think that's part of it being able to roll with the technology,” Davis said.
Students have also learned to not worry too much about uncontrollable circumstances, for example their video call freezes or the audio cuts out. They’ve also learned to look at the positives in the situation and in their performance, Ferris said.
“You really have to be able to hold your own and try not to get too down when you come really close to (the finals) and you don't quite make it. Just really try to look on the bright side of things, and if you need other members of your team to help you see that brighter side, ask them,” Ferris said.
While Ferris typically looks forward to meeting students from the other schools during speech team meets, she is enjoying getting to know her own team better this year.
Currently the team has submitted some video entries to a tournament. The team has had a few students that have reached the final round in meets consistently, according to Davis, including the categories for poetry, prose and humorous interpretation. He added that at least five or six students made a final round at some point and he hopes to see continued success as sections approaches. The team has had eight students make the final round, meaning they placed in the top six in their category, during at least one meet this year. Additionally four students made a final round at the varsity level at least once.
The Waseca team is pretty young right now, with only one senior on the team. Half of the team is in their first season of speech, with the majority of the team 10th grade and younger, Davis noted. He said he hopes to continue building students’ skills throughout the remainder of the students' academic path at Waseca.