Valentine's Day is full of love and romance. Couples celebrate their love by going out to dinner, sending flowers and eating chocolate covered strawberries.
But the national holiday can also be about friendships, which is something Pippi Lane Boutique takes into consideration.
Pippi Lane Boutique, located in Waseca, 405 West Elm Avenue, had their Third Annual "Galentine's" Event Thursday evening. The event was filled with smiles, pizza, champagne and seltzers, Valentine's goodies and other fun activities for women to participate in.
Last year's "Galentine's" event was in full swing, but unfortunately the weather did not want to cooperate, which led to attendance being lower than the inaugural year.
Each month, Pippi Lane Boutique has monthly events, each based on a holiday or something that stands out in the respective month. This month's event was based on Valentine's Day.
"Valentine's Day was perfect for February," said Kristen Fox, the owner of Pippi Lane Boutique.
Fox and her team decided to make their event even larger by adding other local vendors to help cater and promote their businesses.
"We make it more of a ladies night out," Fox said. "It's an event to celebrate friendship and not just the traditional Valentine's love event."
According to Fox, the "Galentine's" event has become one of the larger events of the year.
"Our number one event is Mamacitas and Margaritas," Fox said. "We hold that event in May for Mother's Day, and this year it lands on Cinco de Mayo."
The event had treats available for purchase, a discount on Pippi Lane purchases and a make-and-take project.
"Our event is a 'Fancy Like' theme," Fox said. "It's based on the song by Walker Hayes."
Pleasant Grove Pizza Farm served Bourbon Street pizza by the slice. Pippi Lane Boutique gave away Oreo shake cookies and Lacey's Catering sold valentine's goodies and treats.
This is Lacey's Catering second year working for the event. She has also worked with Pippi Lane for other events.
"Kristin asked me," Hassing said. "It is one of my favorite events she has."
Hassing also loves Valentine's Day and believes it's more than just about love for a spouse.
"Galentine's Day is perfect," Hassing said.
Upon checking out, each customer drew a card for a discount on Pippi Lane Boutique orders.
"If they drew the queen of hearts," Fox said. "They would receive 50% off."
The event was filled with music from a Valentine's Day playlist, goodies, and most of all smiles.
Pippi Lane Boutique is excited for future events to come.