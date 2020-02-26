WASECA — Student safety is top priority in the Waseca School District.
Not only their physical safety but their online safety as well. The school board heard a presentation from technology integrationist Clint Link on just how the schools have been doing that and about improvements to online security.
Link presented on Securly- the Student Safety Company. This is a cloud-based web filter and AI-based scanning of email, Docs and Drive that gives schools full visibility into students online activity.
"Today most of us live in two different worlds — our everyday life and our virtual life," Link said. "As a school, we typically only saw the everyday life of our learners. We needed a tool to help pull back the curtains on the virtual life and allow us to have teachable moments to help our learners navigate the vast and confusing virtual world just as we do for them in the real world.
"Also, developing solid Digital Citizenship skills is essential for our learners. Not only on how to navigate and protect yourself online but how to act appropriately and determine what is inappropriate. The final asset Securly will assist us on is Social Emotional Learning which is a new focus for many school districts across the country. This tool gives principals, social workers and councilors early alerts and insights on students they are currently working with and those who may not even be on their radar."
The schools have currently been using Securly to monitor, block websites on the schools network and give teachers assistance using the free tools offered. Though the tools are helpful there are limits of what the school is getting without paying the premium.
Link is working on a three year contract with the company to have the premium tools. The three main products that Link thinks are the most valuable are Filter, Auditor and Classroom.
Filter is a cloud-based web filter that blocks websites based on parameters set by the school as well as sends notifications to certain staff of online activity based on flagged content. Flagged content could be online searches about self harm or how to harm others.
“I think this is one that students are the most frustrated with because we have a filter system on our internet now,” Link said. “At the beginning ramped up pretty high and we can whitelist (approve) items that are needed and that the teachers want for YouTube and whatnot.”
The level of Filter is something that can change and when a student needs an appropriate website teachers and staff can have it unblocked for student use.
“I have definitely noticed the Securly update and when I see that on my screen I get very frustrated,” Student school board representative Blake Wendland said.
Link explained that the process for unblocking websites will speed up and there is a learning curve with how high the filter system needs to be and stating he hopes people have patients as they work through the process.
“I just think over time things will get better because you will open things up over time,” school board member Scott Deml said.
Auditor monitors real-time email, Docs and Drive scanning for notifications on nudity, bullying, self-harm and violence. If Auditor detects something it will notify certain staff members, who would inform parents of what the student is doing in those programs.
“I would say that out of the three that we are looking at this is probably the most powerful piece for the administration and councilors and parents when it comes to mental health,” Link said. “Auditor is the one that I feel is the most powerful one and I think we will catch students the quickest.”
Classroom is the third piece Link spoke on at the board meeting and the uses it has for teachers.
This tool allows the teacher to see what each student is doing on their Chromebook or tablet during class to make sure they are on task. Teachers can also push websites to students to make it more efficient than typing it in on each one. Classroom also allows teachers to site lock so students can only open specific websites while blocking all others. Another part of Classroom when enabled, students are able to get the teacher’s attention using the special alert that appears as a glowing hand on the teacher’s device.
“It's a tool that really helps manage the class,” Link said.
He continued to speak on how helpful these tools are and that there are still struggles with students using their own devices with their own data to look information up that the school is unable to monitor or control to an extent. He shared that students shouldn’t have their own devices during class, such as cell phones should be in the holder provided by teachers.
Not all of the tools are used at every building in the district as they are used as needed and as fitting to each age level.
“Were in 2020 now and anyone who doesn't understand that any keystroke doesn't come back to you then you’re ignorant,” Link said. “But would allow us to have teachable moments that are harmless at this moment and help later in life..this is reality of our world and why we need this tool and help them navigate this world.”