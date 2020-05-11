Itron in Waseca has a confirmed case of COVID-19.
To ensure the safety of the employees Itron is following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Minnesota Department of Health recommendations.
As of Monday, May 11 Waseca County has a total of 16 confirmed cases, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
“The health and safety of our employees is our top priority,” Alison Mallahan from Itron Corporate Communications said in an email. “Itron has already taken steps to protect the plant, and we are following medical protocols from national and state health authorities, including social interactions, hygiene, deep cleaning and screening measures. Specifically, we have instituted safety trainings, established additional cleanings per shift, made sanitizer readily available within our facilities and provided appropriate personal protective equipment (PPE) to manufacturing employees.”
Itron is considered an essential service since it provides critical infrastructure solutions.
Mallahan said in the email that the continued operation of Itron’s facilities, supply chain and contract manufacturers are critical to enabling Itron’s utility customers to reliably deliver energy and water during and after this pandemic.