A Faribault man who allegedly fled from Mayo Clinic Health System Waseca early this month after deputies discovered him in a stolen vehicle now also faces charges in Le Sueur County in a separate stolen car case.
Alex Richard VanErp, 27, was charged May 4 with theft and third-degree burglary, both felonies, in Waseca County District Court. VanErp was charged late last week in Le Sueur County District Court with third-degree burglary, motor vehicle theft, theft and first-degree criminal damage to property.
Court documents state VanErp was charged in Le Sueur County after an investigator was informed May 1 of a series of recent motor vehicle and trailer burglaries allegedly involving VanErp, including a red Chevrolet Silverado, skid loader trailer and two chainsaws that morning from a residence on Minnesota Hwy. 99 in rural Montgomery. One person who was at the address of the time reportedly made contact with VanErp, later identified him in a photo lineup, and said he provided a false identity and claimed “he was just taking things out of his trailer,” before stealing the truck.
A 2016 Ford F-350 connected to an enclosed trailer, reported stolen from a rural Elysian address, were found on scene. Debit/credit cards and other forms of identification reported stolen from the F-350 were allegedly used by VanErp to make a retail purchase. The skid loader trailer was later found on a private driveway. The Silverado was later found at Shady Shores Campground in Elysian.
Court documents state VanErp was charged April 24 in Waseca County after a deputy was dispatched to the area of 110th St. and 360th Ave., for a report of a green Chevy pickup in the ditch. VanErp, who already had multiple warrants at the time and a suspended license, was identified as being “slumped over in the driver’s seat.” while the engine was still on and the rear tires spinning. Smoking rubber from the tire tread reportedly set a grass fire that fire crews extinguished.
VanErp, described as not responding and barely moving his eyes, was assisted by ambulance crews and taken to the Waseca hospital. Later that day, hospital staff informed dispatch that VanErp had left the hospital.
As of early this month, VanErp currently has two active warrants in Steele County, both for theft. There is also one active warrant for VanErp out of Rice County. VanErp has previously been convicted in three separate theft cases, all in Rice County and all misdemeanor convictions. He was also convicted in 2012 in Rice County for felony-level credit card fraud.