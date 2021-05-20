Postponed more than 14 months, the Matson Strong Benefit will finally take place.
Gates open at 10 a.m., Saturday at the Waseca County Fairgrounds and a multitude of events — Miss Minnesota singing the national anthem, a silent and live auction, a car show, gun raffle, fireworks, and more — are scheduled to take place. All proceeds from the benefit will go to the Matson family.
Originally planned for a few months into his recovery, the benefit honors Waseca police officer Arik Matson, who was shot in the head and critically wounded in January 2020 while responding to a report of a suspicious person.
Canceled due to COVID-19, the Matson Strong Benefit was first planned to take place in March 2020 at the VFW.
“It’s really a blessing in disguise,” said Molly Kopischke, who is on the board for the benefit, referring to the benefit’s initial cancellation. “The VFW wouldn’t have been able to host as many people as would have come.”
The Matson Strong Benefit is far from the first fundraising effort for the family of Arik Matson. According to Kopischke, there have been many others, including events, GoFundMe pages, and even a vehicle that was donated to the Matson family from a dealership. More than that, a drive around Waseca reveals blue lights shining from residents’ homes in honor of Matson and other law enforcement.
This benefit, though, will be the biggest so far. Thousands of people are now expected to come. This includes local residents, members of law enforcement from all over the state, and others from even further away, including a face painter from Ohio who is married to a police officer and wanted to be part of the event.
Other reasons to rejoice the benefit’s original cancellation, Kopischke explained, is that Arik Matson’s wife, Megan, and his mother have been able to get involved in its planning. In addition, Arik will be able to attend, to walk around and connect with those who have contributed, traveled and supported him and his family.
Much of the funding to host the benefit has been donated. The fairgrounds, where the event will take place, was donated to be used and the Waseca Area Foundation contributed $2,000 for fireworks.
“The beauty of the Matson story is how much help the family’s been given,” said Kopischke. “It wasn’t the family pushing to do this event, it was everyone pushing to support the family. The donations have been coming in like mad for over a year. It’s really to honor the family, to celebrate Arik as he goes through his recovery, and law enforcement from around and outside the state.”
Kopischke encourages people to come at 10:30 for the opening ceremony, adding that there are a couple of surprises planned for the ceremony.
“We’re crossing our fingers for good weather, but rain or shine, we’re gonna do it,” she said. “And the community will come.”