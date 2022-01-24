...DANGEROUSLY COLD WIND CHILLS THROUGH EARLY WEDNESDAY MORNING...
.Some improvement in wind chills are expected late this morning
and afternoon, but air temperatures will drop into the -20s
tonight. Southerly winds will increase late tonight and wind
chills are expected to drop to around 40 below across much of
Minnesota, and as cold as 30s below in the metro and across
western Wisconsin.
Another Wind Chill Warning is in effect tonight and early
Wednesday across central and southern Minnesota, except for the
Twin Cities metro. A Wind Chill Advisory remains in effect for the
Twin Cities metro and western Wisconsin through Wednesday
morning.
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST
TONIGHT...
...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO
9 AM CST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind
chills expected. Wind chills as low as 40 below zero. For the
Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low
as 35 below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of central, south central, southwest and west
central Minnesota.
* WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, from midnight tonight to 9
AM CST Wednesday. For the Wind Chill Advisory, until midnight
CST tonight.
* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
Front row L-R: Grace Herbst, Jadyn Olsem, Brooke Tramp, Theresa Breck, Nicola De Jager, Emma Wieseler
Back row L-R: Jack Schumacher, Derek Bakken, Jarret Ahlschlager, Isaac DenOuden, Maxwell Gaytko, Josh Harrison
The annual Snow Week is returning to the Waseca Junior Senior High School for the week of Jan. 31- Feb. 5.
Candidates for the 2022 Snow Week court have been named and the events for the week-long celebration have also been set.
Every February, the WJSHS students got for seniors to be on the court to represent the school during the week filled with events. This year the event will be filled with numerous dress up days, coronation, talent show, and a dance.
For the Snow Court, six girls and six boys have been named as contenders for the title of king and queen. Grace Herbst, Jadyn Olsem, Brooke Tramp, Theresa Breck, Nicola De Jager, Emma Wiesler, Jack Schumacher, Derek Bakken, Jarret Ahlschlager, Isaac DenOuden, Maxwell Gaytko, and Josh Harrison.
The spirit week will kick off on Monday, Jan. 31, with PJ Day, when students will wear their pajamas as outfits.
Tuesday, Feb. 1, is tourist day, when students will dress like tourists, and the high school talent show will begin at 8 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 2, is way dress up day, and when the king and queen of Snow Week will be crowned at 9 a.m.
Snow Week will wrap up with the final two dress-up days for the students. Thursday, Feb. 3, is the alphabet, where students dress up as the first letter of their name, and Friday, Feb. 4 is team theme/group costume.
On Saturday, Feb. 5, the Snow Dance will start at 8 p.m. and end at 10:30 p.m.