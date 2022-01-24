The annual Snow Week is returning to the Waseca Junior Senior High School for the week of Jan. 31- Feb. 5.

Candidates for the 2022 Snow Week court have been named and the events for the week-long celebration have also been set.

Every February, the WJSHS students got for seniors to be on the court to represent the school during the week filled with events. This year the event will be filled with numerous dress up days, coronation, talent show, and a dance.

For the Snow Court, six girls and six boys have been named as contenders for the title of king and queen. Grace Herbst, Jadyn Olsem, Brooke Tramp, Theresa Breck, Nicola De Jager, Emma Wiesler, Jack Schumacher, Derek Bakken, Jarret Ahlschlager, Isaac DenOuden, Maxwell Gaytko, and Josh Harrison.

Snow Week court 2022

Front row L-R: Grace Herbst, Jadyn Olsem, Brooke Tramp, Theresa Breck, Nicola De Jager, Emma Wieseler

Back row L-R: Jack Schumacher, Derek Bakken, Jarret Ahlschlager, Isaac DenOuden, Maxwell Gaytko, Josh Harrison

The spirit week will kick off on Monday, Jan. 31, with PJ Day, when students will wear their pajamas as outfits.

Tuesday, Feb. 1, is tourist day, when students will dress like tourists, and the high school talent show will begin at 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 2, is way dress up day, and when the king and queen of Snow Week will be crowned at 9 a.m.

Snow Week will wrap up with the final two dress-up days for the students. Thursday, Feb. 3, is the alphabet, where students dress up as the first letter of their name, and Friday, Feb. 4 is team theme/group costume.

On Saturday, Feb. 5, the Snow Dance will start at 8 p.m. and end at 10:30 p.m.

