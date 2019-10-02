WASECA — Waseca County Board settled on a 5.92 percent preliminary tax levy increase for the 2020 budget at a special meeting September 19.
The vote for the preliminary tax levy was a three to one count with Commissioner Doug Christopherson as the nay vote. The commissioners have until the final budget hearing on December 3 to lower the levy.
The preliminary budget is an increase of $16, 975,390 for the 2020 budget making the potential total budget $29,869,790.
There were cuts made to the highway department in the 2020 preliminary budget because there are ways to get State Aid funding along with advanced State funding to assist with the costs of projects.
The main budget drivers are maintaining current services and programs, human services and technology and investments.
County Administrator Jessica Beyer said that the commissioners will continue to work on lowering the levy for the final budget, but there are some realities that cost money.