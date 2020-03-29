Latasha Vannote puts others first.
She has been working for Elm Homes in Waseca for 15 years and is a full-time mom.
Working at Elm Homes she has been able to stay at the same house with the same ladies since the beginning, allowing her to create bonds with them.
“I'm not there just for money,” Vannote said. “I love working with people with disabilities or working with elderly. It's just something that I've loved to do since I was younger, so it's awesome that I can work with something I really like doing.”
At Elm Homes, Vannote is a certified residential instructure, CRI. With this position she helps do a variety of planning and care for the clients.
She will help plan the menu, schedule events and outings, train new people and just keep everything up to par.
“We try to get them outside as much as possible in the community,” Vannote said. “Waseca is an awesome place for them to go because there's so many Elm Homes. It's awesome that there's a big group here and they can go out in the community and not feel like they're being stared at.”
Vannote said keeping a routine is key for her clients but her and her team also work on teaching the clients in the house life skills so that some can move out on their own in the future.
“I've had two of them move out on their own in the community and it's just awesome to see that happening from when they moved in to running into them at Walmart,” Vannote said. “I definitely just fell in love with it and I love watching them all grow and you definitely get attached.”
She got into working at Elm Homes after working in nursing homes when she was younger and she found that she enjoys helping people. When she decided she wanted to move on and try something similar but different she found Elm Homes and fell in love.
“I work with the exact same ladies I probably came into the house with,” Vannote said. “I don’t really work in other houses. I stay in the one house with my ladies, so I've been with them for 15 years. It’s like my second home so I've been there for a while and I love my job. It's a good company to work with and I've been there for what seems like forever, but it's like a second home.”
Sometimes when she is working her kids will stop by to visit her clients. Both the kids and the clients enjoy visiting and chatting with each other.
Working at Elm Homes has also allowed her to have a flexible work schedule so she can be present at all of her kids' activities and at home with them.
“I work a lot of overnights and mornings so I can be at home with my kids and it's awesome that you can pick what works around your schedule,” Vannote said. “The staff is awesome. They're willing to help you if you have to be gone for your kids. My team that I work with is absolutely awesome. They definitely will help you out no matter what. That's another thing about the group that I work with, the people that I have, my bosses, I love working with them.”
Having a reliable team to work with is something Vannote stressed because she is a sports mom and wants to be at everything she can and needs to be.
“I think Elm homes is a great place,” Vannote said. “You'll really love your job if you like working with people. It’s a great place to work and for somebody that's not just there for the money but loves the people that they’re working with.”