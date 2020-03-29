More Information

Elm Homes was founded in 1979 in Waseca and has spread to numerous other locations since including Waterville, Mankato and New Prague.

The mission of Elm Homes stated on the website is, “To provide support and training for adults with disabilities to gain independence. The principle of normalization and the premise that individuals with disabilities have the right to live and work in their community in the least restrictive environment possible is the program core of ELM Homes. ELM Homes' mission is to actively support people in achieving personal satisfaction and empowerment through independence and community integration.”