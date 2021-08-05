Growing up on a dairy farm in Green Isle, Minnesota, a town of 330, Dave Ziegler wasn’t sure that a big university was for him.
It was a conundrum, as he was interested in agriculture and wanted the opportunities that college had to offer.
“I came from a large family, and Dad said, 'Farm’s not big enough for all the boys,'” he said.
Ziegler was intrigued when he discovered the University of Minnesota-Waseca — a two-year technical college of agriculture with a small campus that was close to his home in Sibley County. He enrolled in the summer of 1974.
In January, Ziegler retired following a distinguished 40-year career as the research manager at the University of Minnesota's Southern Research and Outreach Center, overseeing research into animal nutrition on part of the former UMW campus.
Thinking about what guided him down that career path, Ziegler looks back to his UMW dairy classes.
“I had some pretty good dairy nutrition teachers,” he said, describing how his professors sparked his long-term academic interest in feeding and managing cows. The passion of his dairy nutrition professor made an impact on him in those years, as did John Fulkrod’s chemistry courses.
“Their passion for what they did, and how well they taught — I think that’s what got me really interested,” Ziegler said.
After earning his associate degree from UMW in 1976, Ziegler went on to the University of Minnesota Twin Cities to obtain his bachelor’s degree, a decision he said would not have happened — for him or for many of his classmates who made the same move — had he not discovered the two-year college first. It was a common theme, he said, adding that a lot of young people he knew who grew up on farms were intimidated by a big university. Places like UMW served as stepping stones for some members of those communities to get their bachelor’s degrees.
Like other UMW alumni, Ziegler was disappointed by the school’s closure in 1992, saying he felt it still had a lot to offer the industry. On the other hand, he understood that the landscape was changing — a sharp increase in the size of farms along with a dramatic drop in the number of farms across the country, combined with increasing specialization in agricultural jobs. All these factors combined to produce fewer young farmers looking to enroll in two-year colleges like UMW.
Despite that, he still believes UMW could have provided a good learning experience for a lot of young farmers.
When Ziegler thinks about what made his time at UMW great, though, it’s more than just academics. Those two years were also the years that he played on the school’s basketball team and where he made many close friends, almost all of whom stayed in agriculture.
Those friendships turned out to be lifelong.
“I still get together with people who I played basketball with 45 years ago,” he said.