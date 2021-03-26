A Waseca woman has been charged after reportedly running her car into a fence surrounding the New Richland wastewater treatment facility.
Natasha Marie Kahnke, 35, was charged in Waseca County court March 24 with first-degree damage to property, a felony. She is also facing misdemeanor charges for careless driving and failure to notify the owner of damaged property following a traffic collision.
According to the criminal complaint, on the morning of March 6 the Waseca County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of damage at the New Richland wastewater treatment facility. There was damage to a fence located on the property and pieces of a vehicle blue in color — including parts of a mirror — located near the damage.
After leaving the scene, the deputy observed a vehicle parked in New Richland that was covered in mud and missing a side mirror. The vehicle was blue and matched the color of the pieces found at the wastewater facility, according to court documents. The vehicle's license plate came back as registered to Kahnke.
Twice that day the deputy attempted to contact Kahnke by phone and left voicemails, according to the report.
On March 19, the deputy made contact with Kahnke by phone. When asked, Kahnke said she had not received any of the deputy’s previous voicemails and that she assumed the deputy was calling her because she “went in the ditch” between Waseca and New Richland. The deputy informed Kahnke that parts of her car were located near a damaged fence and that she had failed to report the accident as required by law.
According to court records, the estimate to replace and repair the damaged fence totaled $2,100.
Kahnke’s first court appearance is scheduled for April 27.