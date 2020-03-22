A teacher in Waseca Public Schools has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a Saturday message from Superintendent Tom Lee.
"After consultation with the Minnesota Department of Health, this case does NOT meet the CDC definition of an exposure, since this person has not been in the district since Friday, March 13. This person did not develop symptoms until March 17. As you remember, the schools were closed to all but essential staff through March 19," Lee wrote in a message to the community.
"At this time, the Department of Health guidance is that we do not need to stop on-site operations. They have indicated that there is 'no risk identified at this time.' In fact, because of the context of this specific case, they did not require a community notification. Waseca Public Schools is notifying you not because we are compelled to do so but because we have committed to providing all of our families, staff and community members the most up-to-date information possible. We will continue operations on Monday, as teachers continue preparation for Distance Learning that will begin on March 30.
"The Jays Nest and our Community Feeding program will continue. The Department of Health has inspired my confidence we will get through these difficult times. Please continue the practice of social distancing, frequent hand washing, coughing into the elbow and other practices as identified by the Department of Health and CDC found on our website, waseca.k12.mn.us.
"Mr. Fred Rodgers said, 'When I was a boy and I would see scary things in the news, my mother would say to me, “Look for the helpers. You will always find people who are helping."'
"The paraprofessionals, food service staff, custodians, clerical, teachers, nurses, our bus drivers, administrators and all our staff are included in this category of people who are helping. Together we will get through this. Thank you for your ongoing support."