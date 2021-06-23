The Waseca Water Park opened up for the summer on June 5 and has an exciting lineup of events scheduled for this summer.
The water park, with a pool maintained at 80-84 degrees, is located in Northeast Park in Waseca and is accessible by car, bus, bicycle and on foot.
Water aerobics classes are 10-11:45 a.m. Tuesday through Friday and are open to anyone who wishes to burn some calories. Classes are focused on helping to reduce joint pain and reunite one another in person. Each class costs $3.50 to attend.
On Friday mornings at 10-11:45 a.m., the pool hosts an Itty Bitty Beach Party for kids 7 years and younger. This event is geared for families with small children and/or daycare providers looking to beat the summer heat. The deep end and water slides are closed, creating an atmosphere that is optimal for young children.
Additionally, lap swim runs from 10 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays as well as from 7-8 p.m. on Wednesdays. Lanes are laid out in increments of either 25-meters or 25-yards.
The pool’s water depth ranges from 0 to 12 feet with a 1-meter diving board at the deep end. Lap lanes are laid out in two directions. The water park features numerous chairs and chaise lounges surrounding the water area, shade umbrellas on the pool deck and concession areas, grass areas for sunbathing, exterior lighting for private parties in the evening. The play area has a slide tower that’s 25 feet tall, a Water Walk, Trio of Fun, Dew Drop, Toddler Turtle slide, four geysers, sheet flow curtain and water spray area. The water park has two family changing rooms and lockers for personal belongs outside the bathhouse.
The water park’s 2021 daily admission rate is $6 per person and the Starlight admission rate after 5 p.m. is $3.50 per person. The 10-punch card is $50 for Waseca residents and $55 for non-residents. Individual season passes are available for $85 and family-of-four season passes are $170 with each additional household family member costing $20. Group rates are available by calling City Hall at 507-835-9751.