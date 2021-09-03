The Waseca Art Center has officially named Jess Stuckmayer interim artistic director, with plans to promote her to artistic director in six months if things go well.
That was the decision of the board when it voted on Aug. 30, after discussing who would take over the artistic director position from Andrew Breck, who left the Art Center upon relocation to Portland, Oregon.
“I’m excited to take on this new life challenge,” Stuckmayer said about the promotion. “There’s a lot of possibilities to explore.”
While she is still ironing out some details, Stuckmayer said she is interested in running more programs out of the Art Center. While that has mostly meant programs for visual art and music in the Art Center's past, she said she has been thinking about putting more resources into theater, whether that means putting on smaller plays at the Art Center or helping to fund and organize plays in other, larger spaces like the performing art center at Waseca High School.
Stuckmayer added that if anyone in the community has ideas they’d like to see the Art Center explore, she’d love to hear them, and see if she can bring them to fruition.
The decision to promote Stuckmayer to interim artistic director occurred after a brief period of uncertainty following Breck’s resignation about the future leadership of the Art Center. Once the board had time to consider who might fill the vacant position, they decided not to open it up to the general public, said Carroll Galvin, board president.
“Jess was already in the office, had worked with Andrew, had his input during that period of time,” Galvin said. “We thought she would be the best person.”
Galvin added that, since Stuckmayer has been functionally operating as the director since Breck left in early August, the board decided to pay her a retroactive salary increase for the weeks between when she assumed those duties and was later officially named interim director.