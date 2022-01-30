The Community Awards Event, held annually in January, is the one night out of the year where the city of Waseca gathers together to recognize local residents who work hard to help better the community.
The Rotary Service Above Self award represents an outstanding volunteer who has provided exceptional service to the Waseca Community, in one or two focus areas, for several years. The Rotary recipient must demonstrate a commitment to service, organization, or cause for many years, and have made a lasting contribution to the community in the form of volunteering.
Although there were several deserving nominees, the year's winner of the Rotary Service Above Self award is Mike Harguth.
Harguth is married to wife, Rebecca, and they have a two-year-old daughter, Everly.
Hargurth grew up in Waseca and has made it his home. He has worked for Schumacher Electric for 20 years, and has held a part-time job for Lewer Farms since he was 13 years old. When Harguth isn't spending time with family or working, he can be found giving his time in a variety of ways.
Harguth has volunteered at the Waseca County Free Fair for 18 years, where it's his fourth year as president. He has also volunteered with the Waseca County 4-H, helped organize the community benefit for former Waseca Officer Arik Matson, and volunteers with Santa Anonymous, where Boxcar Bar was able to raise over $35,000 for Christmas gifts in 2021.
Amy Potter, a member of the Rotary Committee, said the county fair is an integral and vital part of the community. It brings revenue to local businesses and gas stations. The effects of the county fair leave an impact on the community for the better.
"It's just impressive," Potter said. "At his age and his busy daily life, he is able to find time to give himself to the community."
As for winning the award, Harguth said it's overwhelming.
"There's a lot of people to thank," Harguth said. "I didn't know people realized all the work that went into it."
He went on to say that helping the community is a passion and something he simply likes to do.
"When you see the end results and everyone having fun, it's a rewarding feeling," he said.
Harguth grew up participating in 4-H and now volunteers for the organization. He believes that 4-H is important to keep alive for the children in Waseca as it gives them the chance to get out and do something.
"There's not much for kids in town," he said. "Growing up, I had a bowling alley and a movie theatre. Kids today don't have that."
There are a lot of people that inspire Harguth, so he said can't take all of the credit for the work he has been involved in.
"We got a great team on the fair board. I can't take all of the credit," Harguth said. "If you don't have a team, nothing is going to work out."