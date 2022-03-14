As the workforce shortage continues to be a nationwide issue, businesses, agencies and communities are looking for creative ways to draw in potential employees and entice them to stick around.
This summer in Waseca County, one agency is looking at the up-and-coming workforce as a potential, long-term solution.
Minnesota Valley Action Council (MVAC) has the opportunity to offer internships to college students who reside in Waseca County, and the group is hoping it will encourage these students to look at career within their hometowns.
According to MVAC Family Resources Specialist Brooke Wiener, the internships are not based on income.
MVAC is a non-profit organization that develops opportunities for the low-income members of the communities they serve. Their goal is to assist in the fight against poverty by offering resources to those in need. The goal of this internship is to not only to assist college students who reside in Waseca County in gaining valuable work experience, but also highlight the importance of local businesses.
"Our hope is that by offering college students these internships they may find themselves a permanent place of work here in Waseca County," Wiener said.
The types of internships students can take on depends on their field of interest, what their career goals are and what opportunities are available in Waseca County.
According to Wiener, she is modeling the local program off of what has been done in Martin County, where the internship program has been running for a few years. In previous years in Martin County, previous internships hae included counselor, dental assistant, executive director assistant, freelance writer/assistant editor, mechanic, operating room assistant, paralegal, pharmacy technician and more.
Funding for the internship is limited and students will be served on a first come, first served basis. Wiener and the MVAC team are expecting to assist 5-7 students with this internship.
MVAC is working with the Waseca County Commissioners to fund this opportunity. According to Brad Krause, chair of the Waseca County Board of Commissioners, the budgeted amount for this program in 2022 is $35,000, but the actual amount spent could be substantially less since this is the first year.
"The budget amount is dependent on utilization of the program," Krause said, adding he believes the program is a great idea for the county.
"It ties in nicely to other collaborative efforts that we are doing with our cities and school districts," Krause said.
According to Krause, the commissioners will look in the future for more opportunities to introduce homegrown industry efforts in the community. As the industry base within Waseca County continues to grow, students need to see firsthand their skills are needed in the community, rather than another area.
"The county is looking for opportunities to bolster our current local businesses," Krause said, stating such opportunities will also hopefully provide essential career development and upskilling opportunities for the aspiring professionals within the region.
After a student has applied, Wiener will work with the students to connect them to a business that is within their field or area of interest. Students are still expected to submit a resume and interview at any business they are interested in, and the business will then determine if they want to take on the student for the internship. If the business agrees to host the student for the summer, Wiener will do a worksite orientation with the business and the student to discuss the program, MVACs regulations and expectations, and answer any questions or concerns the student or business may have.
Students can apply for this internship by going to mnvac.org, and businesses that are interest in hosting a student this summer can also go to the website and apply for being a worksite.
To be eligible, students need to be between 18-25 years old, a resident of Waseca County, eligible to work in the United States, a college student and in good academic standing at said college.
The internship is paid, where students will earn $15 per hour and can work up to 29 hours per week. Businesses have the option to keep the students at 29 hours or host the student for the remaining 11 hours to make up a 40 hour work week. If a worksite chooses to keep the student at the 29 hours, students are able to have a second job if needed, but are asked to have the internship be the main priority.
Another way to apply would be getting in contact with Wiener herself.