The Wasea Area Learning Center held individual graduations for seniors due to COVID-19.
Each graduate was able to bring their immediate family and were able to have a unique graduation experience.
Jake Hager is the coordinator of the WALC and says it has become like a family.
“When it comes to ALC graduations the awesome part is that every kid had some life event bring them to the ALC, so after 12 years of school they’re able to deal with the situation life gave them,” Hager said. “What I love about ALC graduations is they’ve had to overcome life and 12 years of school. I think that’s what makes ALC graduations awesome.”
The graduation was set up in the auditorium of the Central building with staff present as well.
Nate Klassen, Arianna Gbineweka, Mason Johanneck and Gabe Muntean are the four graduates from the WALC.
These students have worked hard to finish school and become a part of society. Each student picked a staff member to speak on their behalf during the graduation ceremony.
Muntean chose to have social studies teacher Eric Mix and Hager speak on his behalf.
“Gabe is here today before you all and reached the pinnacle of what it is to be a high school student and achieved that high school diploma,” Mix said. “With distance learning we’re all challenged with adversity and were kind of thrust into unfamiliar situations as with most new journeys. It's only natural to feel angst and uncertainty especially in these times that we face now, but I am a firm believer that every child should have the right to reach their full potential and this takes investments from the immediate family that are here for Gabe, friends of Gabe, teachers, the community, we’re all here to support him. ...
“It has been a privilege to help educate Gabe and to see him grow and thrive toward his full potential and it's my belief as a social studies teacher to explore what it means to be a citizen as one of the most important goals of any individual. I’d like to take a few moments to honor this one specific student who I think is on track toward being a citizen and being engaged in what it means to be a part of the community. Gabe Muntean has to be one of the most dependable students I have had the benefit of teaching and getting to know professionally. Life has many detours and roundabouts of course and that can be especially difficult for young adults to navigate. None of us could have predicted our current circumstance and how school has changed. I encourage you to continue your endeavors and your path to success and I hope that you continue to have support among your family and friends and our door is always open.”
After Mix and Hager spoke about Muntean he was able to cross the stage and receive his diploma while the teachers and his family clapped for him.
All of the graduates from the WALC this year were able to cross the stage while "Pomp and Circumstance" played and receive their diploma as well as participate in the new tradition of signing the WALC graduate wall of honor.
When the graduates finished signing the wall of honor they could speak to the crowd if they chose to as well as enjoy a cupcake in celebration.
The graduation ceremonies were all recorded and will be put together in a video posted on the website at a later date.