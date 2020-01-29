WASECA — Every year schools around Minnesota recognize two junior students with the Excel Award.
This year Megan Nelson and Ian Pomeroy were named the Waseca Junior Senior High School winners.
This award recognizes students for their academic, leadership and community involvement and accomplishments.
“The major focus of the Excel award is leadership and service,” WJSHS Principal Jeanne Swanson said. “As Minnesota Honor Society students, Megan and Ian have already proven excellence in both of these areas both in and out of school. Our school, our community, the churches the kids attend, and the organizations to which they are active members all benefit from their involvement.”
This award is given and run by the Minnesota State High School League and has been for the past 23 years.
Nelson is active in volleyball, cheer, golf team, student council as well as a school board student representative, choir, state street, sextets, sextets, symphonic band, marching band and was recently the drum major, jazz band and a member of the Honor Society.
“Megan Nelson has influenced countless students to be their best selves through her positive example,” choir instructor Deb Wantoch-Yess said. “She speaks passionately about self-improvement and goes out of her way to practice what she preaches. She is insightful and mature beyond her years. She behaves with integrity and honesty in all parts of her life. She is true to herself and stands her ground for what is right, even if it may mean standing alone for a moment.”
Nelson also spends her time tutoring after school two days a week as well as volunteering at the nursing home.
“Our grade is competitive and there are so many kids that are involved in so many different things so a lot of people that were good options,” Nelson said. “A good surprise.”
Pomeroy is also active and involved in school and community activities.
He is involved in band, choir, show choir, jazz bands, basketball, a member of Honor Society and Boy Scouts. He also works in the summertime.
“I was very surprised,” Pomeroy said of receiving the Excel award. “I didn't think I was going to get it.”
After high school he is planning on going into the veterinary field.
“Ian Pomeroy is an accomplished young man who is heavily involved in his school through band, choir, basketball and through community with church and Scouts,” Wantoch-Yess said. “Ian can be counted on to do what he promised, to work hard and to complete all that he begins. He is always willing to lend a helping hand and to come up with creative ideas.”
In order to receive this prestigious award the student has to be a junior who is nominated, making progress towards graduation, hold leadership positions in their school, participate in a MSHSL fine arts or athletic activity and volunteer in their community.