Robert Dickerson
Occupation: I am a Locomotive Engineer for Canadian Pacific Railroad
Prior Government experience: first time running for public office
What is the biggest issue facing Waseca Public Schools in your mind and what can be done to improve it?
I do not see huge systemic problems in our schools. We have one of the best Districts in the area. I think the end of the 19-20 school year proved that. Our investment in technology, and the fact every student had a Chromebook put us in a much better place as we started distance learning. The teachers and staff we dealt with did a great job of planning and executing something no one had ever imagined would happen. That said, we all want our kids safely in school. That is the best environment to learn in. As a board member I would push to maintain and improve our delivery of services.
One of the goals the school board set for this year was to improve its work with students of color. How do you rate the board’s and district’s work on the issue?
I have no data with which to form an opinion on that. I believe all students should have the same opportunities and education regardless of race! All children deserve a good education. We need to identify any students at risk of failing. Reach out to them and their family to find out what the school can do to help. Maybe it is as simple as needing tutoring. Maybe they can refer them to other services. But in the end the school needs to be proactive in identifying those students and taking the first step. Racism or bias has no place in our schools!
The other issue the board identified is mental health. How can the board and the district improve how they address students and mental health?
I do not believe the school district by itself is capable of doing everything that needs to be done in this area. Possibly a partnership with some other organization might help. My children have been practicing something they learned in school called “habits of mind” but this is more of an academic principle put into action. Obviously, identifying students who need help is complicated. I look forward to learning what programs have been put in place to address this. I would support a program partnership with a professional association or person, who could recommend or work with the district to develop a general program to promote good mental health in general. Then a more specific plan to identify and refer students who need services the school does not provide.
What are your priorities as a school board member?
Strive to provide the best education possible to our students. We must maintain high academic standards. Recruit and retain the best teachers and staff. Identify and provide assistance to students who are not meeting academic standards. Continue to evaluate and integrate new technology as it becomes available and relevant. At the end of the day giving our kids the tools to succeed is what is best for them and for all of us in the community. Whatever we need to do as a community to get them there is what is important. I believe this a community process that requires work and input by everyone. Which brings me to communication. We need a dialogue between parents and the school. Everyone needs a way to voice their opinion or concerns before decisions are made.
The district faces an upcoming decision on Hartley Elementary. What approach do you want to take with the building?
While Hartley is an old school (built in the 50s I believe) The district replaced the boiler and made other upgrades several years ago. I would say first, find out how many years of use we have left. I have no information other than being in the building with my children to base an opinion on. With what appears to be a possible budget shortfall in tax revenue due to COVID-19. I do not see a new school building in the near future. However, planning for a building or needed upgrades should be part of the long-term plan and not a sudden surprise. If there is a pressing need the school has not done a great job of informing the community of that fact.
Grant Scheffert
Occupation: Senior Systems Administrator at Saint-Gobain, electrochromic glass manufacturer in Faribault
Education: Graduated from Waseca High School and attended the University of Minnesota, Minneapolis
Prior government experience: No publicly elected positions held
What's the biggest issue facing Waseca Public Schools in your mind and what can be done to improve it?
Waseca Public Schools’ greatest challenge right now is delivering education during COVID-19. The schools have worked extremely hard at developing new delivery methods to educate our students. But we will need to make sure that students who struggle with distance learning get help to stay on track. I believe that getting kids back into school more would be the best way to improve their education. Our decision to do this is rooted in the county case numbers, and while we have flexibility to make our own decision, we must consider the student and staff health risks and the cases happening in our community. So we need the community to do everything possible to reduce the spread and cases of COVID-19. Doing this will make it possible to move more kids into school more of the time.
One of the goals the school board set for this year was to improve its work with students of color. How do you rate the board’s and district’s work on the issue?
This is an issue that needs more work. We need to make sure that our curriculum is inclusive and includes different perspectives. I also think staff training on race and unconscious bias will help them to better educate all students. I firmly believe that our schools must be inclusive and welcoming to ALL students. If a student feels that they don’t belong in school or aren’t welcome, it will be nearly impossible to give them an education and prepare them for the future.
The other issue the board identified is mental health. How can the board and the district improve how they address students and mental health?
Mental health issues are very real, and affect many students. We need staff training to learn the warning signs of potential student mental health problems, and who to turn to when a student may need help. We also need to include curriculum for our students to understand their own mental health, and of the students around them. Talking more in the classroom about mental health topics can help reduce the stigma around seeking help for these issues. We must ensure a positive, safe school environment for our students, and teach and reinforce positive behaviors and decision-making.
What are your top priorities as a school board member?
I want to be engaged and informed as a board member. My goal is to make regular visits to each school to talk to the administration and staff. This is the best way I can get good information about each school's successes and challenges. This information will certainly relate to matters that will come before the board, and it is my responsibility to make informed decisions. I also have a commitment to listen to the parents and community members regarding their viewpoints on school district decisions. I will be responsive to questions and concerns that I get from people.
The district faces an upcoming decision on Hartley Elementary. What approach do you want to take with the building?
The Waseca School District is facing challenges with the Hartley Elementary facilities, but we are very early in the process of making this decision. I would expect that we make a full evaluation of ALL of our options here. We need to gather input from staff and administration on what is needed, and from experts on what our possible solutions could be. The board needs to be transparent with this evaluation process and gain input from the community, because this will result in a solution that will have the widest support. Any decision here needs to consider the best interests of students, educators, and the Waseca community, because it will impact us for many future generations, like Hartley has positively impacted so many past generations.
Edita Mansfield
Occupation: Senior Guest Data Insights Analyst
Education: M.S Organic Chemistry
Prior government experience: 1,5 years as a School Board member in Waseca
What's the biggest issue facing Waseca Public Schools in your mind and what can be done to improve it?
Short term, get the kids back to school in person.
Long term is to continue to improve the academic achievement of all students through an enhanced curriculum that will get them ready for college, trades school and life with the possibility to have experiential learning opportunities with our local community, businesses, and industry. We have several objectives that will help to achieve this goal in Our strategic plan put in place in 2019 .
One of the goals the school board set for this year was to improve its work with students of color. How do you rate the board’s and district’s work on the issue?
This goal is a new goal of our school board for this year. We put some new initiatives in our school board goals for this year, like complete “Life Journey” training, have several listening sessions to learn more about this topic and then work on the next steps.
The other issue the board identified is mental health. How can the board and the district improve how they address students and mental health?
To know what is going on with the children, they need to be back to school in person. Most of the children with these kind of issues need to be or want to be in personal contact with the teachers or the professional staff. We will continue to use our workshop time to study the topic, invite internal and outside parties to share their insight on this topic.
What are your top priorities as a school board member?
My goal is to prepare the kids for the next step, to be successful whichever path they decide to go after high school, either college, trades, military service or work force. The intermittent goal is to get the kids back to school. Our educational system is based on being in person. Currently, so many children are suffering from the lack of being in class, lack of organized and formal education. The classroom experience and interaction are part of an integral education for our children. I feel this is what is missing by online learning even though we improved the process tremendously since last spring.
The district faces an upcoming decision on Hartley Elementary. What approach do you want to take with the building?
The financial burden already put on our taxpayers in the last five years, combined with the loss of some of our largest industry in our area and with loss of small business/personal incomes due to COVID, I believe it would be wise in the short term to look at making a limited amount of investment but still work on gathering all the financial information to be ready to make a decision in the next two to three years.
Julie Anderson
Occupation: Volunteer for several community organizations and stay-at-home parent
Education: Ph. D in U.S. History
Prior government experience: I’ve been on the school board since May 2016. I’ve also served on the Waseca Heritage Preservation Council since March 2020.
What's the biggest issue facing Waseca Public Schools in your mind and what can be done to improve it?
Besides our current issue of the pandemic, truly moving into a personalized learning mindset throughout our buildings is a goal for me. The school district spent the last several years improving technology, upgrading facilities, and adding staff or programs. Now it’s time to focus on personalizing education in Waseca. Our current strategic plan focuses on helping students to become lifelong “learners” and not just recipients of knowledge. This includes preparing our graduates for life after high school regardless if they are at a two or four-year college, trade school, or heading directly into the workforce. I’ve talked to educators throughout the District and it’s clear this work has already begun. This pandemic is pushing students to see they need to take ownership in their education. I think we need to stay focused on our Strategic Plan and support our administration as they implement personalized learning throughout the District.
One of the goals the school board set for this year was to improve its work with students of color. How do you rate the board’s and district’s work on the issue?
I think this is a slow process. The school board has begun a workshop called Life’s Journey. We’re working on this workshop together and it’s designed to illustrate our own pre-conceived notions about race – things that we may not even realize because it’s so deeply ingrained in our own personal experiences. I would like to see more open discussion about race within our buildings both at the student level and at the staff level. We had scheduled some community discussions on this topic this summer, but did not receive a lot of interest at that time, so those discussions were postponed. We also need to increase diversity among our teachers and staff. Last year, our administration expanded our geographical area for recruiting, which I think was a good first step to attract a wider variety of teachers to our district.
The other issue the board identified is mental health. How can the board and the district improve how they address students and mental health?
I think one of the first steps is to speak openly about the prevalence of mental health problems in our society and therefore in our schools. Last year, the board set aside part of each month’s workshop to learn more about mental health. The district, with support of the Board, planned a Film Festival that would have highlighted mental health and some of the work being done in this area. This was postponed due to the pandemic, but it remains a goal of the board to bring this to our community. I’d like the board to continue to dedicate part of each monthly workshop to this topic, especially now that we broadcast our meetings live. I’d like to regularly hear from our counselors, our behavior intervention specialists, and anyone from our buildings about how mental health is impacting our students and how we can continually make improvements.
What are your top priorities as a school board member?
I think my top priorities are to follow through with our current five-year Strategic Plan and also make sure we set the stage for our next five-year plan. I also feel that strong communication between the District and our school community continues to be important. The Board has been sharing our meetings on Facebook Live since the beginning of this pandemic and I think it’s been a great tool to connect more closely with our school community. Our superintendent has been sending out regular updates to families through our messaging system and I look forward to these as well as his regular updates to the board. Education is a constantly changing entity and the more we communicate what is going on in our district or in our buildings, the better our relationship will be with our students, our staff, and our families.
The district faces an upcoming decision on Hartley Elementary. What approach do you want to take with the building?
This will be a tough decision as there are a lot of strong attachments to Hartley. However, our facilities committee has explored options and it would cost almost as much to renovate Hartley as it would to replace it. I think from a fiscal responsibility standpoint, it would be wiser to build a new elementary school and place it closer to the Jr/Sr High School and WIS. This would put all of our buildings in the same general location and potentially consolidate a number of resources for the District. When it’s time to go out to the public to decide on this issue, we’ll need to do a full community survey, similar to what we did when we renovated the high school. This will be a partnership with the community and there will be a lot of opportunity for input before the board puts a referendum before voters.