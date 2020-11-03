The Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton School Board filled three seats during Tuesday’s election.
Laura Seys and Tim Oelke ran as incumbents and Scott Kaminski filled the vacant seat left by incumbent Kelly Heitkamp, who did not file for the 2020 election.
All three ran unopposed in the election and will serve four-year terms on the board.
Seys received 34.9% or 1,974 votes, followed by Oelke with 32.3% or 1,826 votes and Kaminski with 30.9% or 1,748 votes. There were 99 write-in votes.
Kaminski was the buildings and grounds director at JWP for five years before accepting a position with the Mankato school district. He said he’s still trying to give back to the school even though he works elsewhere.
“I figure it’s a way that I still could give a positive impact in my role as a school board member. I speak my mind. My biggest thing is before they had some previous members that seemed like they had personal agendas, I’m going to put a stop to that,” Kaminski said.
He said school safety is an immediate priority for him.
“I want to make sure we have everything in place in what needs to be implemented for a clean learning and teaching environment and make sure our staff and employees have the tools that they need. Safety of students and staff is my top priority,” he said.
He said he is not a firm believer in test scores because he learns better hands on. As a coach, he believes people are too hung up on doing things right the first time, instead of learning from a mistake to succeed the next time.
Kaminski said he’s excited about the opportunity to serve on the school board.
“Having a voice in there and making sure my voice is heard and the concerns of community members and the staff concerns are heard is important. I’m just looking forward to that and for the community involvement and involvement in the school,” he said.
Oelke is an incumbent of the JWP School Board and sought reelection to continue to better the school with his experience and knowledge of the district.
“I would say my priorities for this term of the school board are to try and help make our School District the best it can be,” Oelke said. “That would include looking at the needs of the students and the great staff we have at JWP. While doing this I would also be looking at making sound responsible financial decisions so that our taxpayers feel comfortable about how the school district is distributing and maintaining its finances.”
Seys is the current chair of the school board.
“I ran again because I care a great deal for our community and believe in service above self,” Seys said. “We have amazing staff and students at JWP and I enjoy working closely with them to ensure the best educational experience possible for our students and support for our staff.”
The school board has worked to provide the staff and students of JWP with the safest school experience possible during a pandemic, including switching learning models when necessary.
“Right now my main priority as a school board member is to support our staff and students during this very difficult time,” Seys said. “Our students and staff want, and need, to be back in the classrooms fulltime, but we also need to ensure the safety of all. Our JWP administration is doing an amazing job reviewing the numbers in our community and school on a weekly basis in order to make the right decision on our learning style. Part of my job is to help support staff, ensure we meet standards, implement our strategic plan, follow policy and be fiscally responsible, among other things.”