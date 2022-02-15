Molly Byron has been a huge contributor for the Waseca community.
From implementing the Waseca New Business Challenge to organizing back alley get-togethers, Byron has been making the city an important aspect in her life. Earlier this year, those efforts were recognized not only locally, but at the state level.
The Economic Development Association of Minnesota (EDAM) is a statewide association of professionals who specialize in economic development. The Emerging Professional of the Year in Economic Development Awards was held in Minneapolis Feb. 1, where Byron accepted her award for Emerging Professional of the Year.
Winners of the Excellence in Economic Development Awards were announced on Jan. 27 as part of the EDAM’s annual Winter Conference. The awards recognize projects and professionals in the economic development industry who have gone above and beyond or faced significant challenges in the last year.
The EDAM champions economic development through education, collaboration, and advocacy. The membership consists of public, private and nonprofit professionals who are interested in staying informed and connected to current economic development strategies and best practices. EDAM was originally established in 1967 as the Minnesota Industrial Development Association and has evolved over the last 50 years to an organization dedicated to collaboration and innovation in the economic development industry.
The Emerging Profession of the Year recognizes outstanding achievement by an emerging leader with less than five years of experience in the economic development industry who shows promising leadership skills and positively impacts their organization, community, and/or region through economic development.
Byron works for LEAD for Minnesota as the communications and outreach manager, a nonprofit organization focusing on ensuring local talent is working on the communities toughest challenges.
At the end of January, Byron won another award for Young Professional Distinguished award, a Waseca community award presented by the local chamber of commerce for an individual between the ages 18-40. After winning two awards in less than a month, Byron says it has been a great way to start off the New Year.
“It’s been an honor to receive both of these awards,” Byron said.
Byron helped design and implement the Waseca New Business Challenge, a entrepreneurial business start-up competition designed to spur local economic growth. Contestants took entrepreneurial training courses at the Minnesota Small Business Development Center, which was hosted by Minnesota State University, Mankato and the Waseca Area Chamber of Commerce in 2020-21.
Byron was the lead coordinator of logistics for the program. She also built relationships with the participants, which was an important aspect of the program, according to Gary Schott, the Small Business Development Center’s consultant.
“Molly’s expertise in communications was beyond valuable,” said Ann Fitch, Waseca Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director. “She is one of the biggest reasons we had such a good turnout for the challenge.”
New Business Challenge
The Waseca New Business Challenge Team initiated drafting the program. They borrowed the basic idea from a nearby community, but wanted to add to it. The team thought adding a classroom portion would be a key component of setting the participants up for success.
Each business was ranked in a variety of categories, such as completeness of their business plan and their ability to answer questions about their business. The panel of judges had a very difficult time choosing just one winner after discussing every business proposal, which took longer than the judges anticipated. It took over an hour for the judges to decide on a winner once the program was complete.
“This was the largest project we worked on together,” Fitch said. “It went so well — I am excited to collaborate on another initiative.”
“There’s always more projects to plan for the Waseca community,” Byron added. “I look forward to help make them happen.”
Although the Waseca New Business Challenge was a success, the prize package may not be feasible to do again. According to Fitch, they are working with the Small Business Development Center and Minnesota State University, Mankato to continue the classes.
“Those classes were suitable for new entrepreneurs,” Fitch said. “But also business owners that simply need a little help or direction.”
According to Schott, the New Business Challenge Team is interested in doing it again, but it will most likely occur in two years at the earliest.
Byron has also reunited with Waseca Vision 2030, facilitating Main Street back alley block parties, picada nights, and most recently revived the Waseca Vision, where {span}BEST of Waseca County, in partnership with Waseca Public Schools, Waseca Area Chamber of Commerce, Mayo Health Systems — Waseca, and the City of Waseca hired Future iQ, a consulting firm to draft a visioning document with help of over 500 Waseca participants to help us imagine what the future of Waseca could and should look like,{/span} and restored the lyceum, which is a space where adults can discuss big ideas and community issues with their neighbors held at The Bar on Main.
Byron originally started the Main Street back alley block parties to help promote the Waseca New Business Challenge.
“It happened to be so successful,” Byron said. “We have already chosen this year’s date with the owner of Barden’s Bar.”