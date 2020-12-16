The Waseca City Council approved a 3% property tax levy increase, or $146,684, for 2021.
Councilors had no further comments on the tax levy at its Dec. 15 meeting. The council held its Truth and Taxation hearing on Dec. 1 and councilors have discussed proposals for the budget in the months leading up to the final vote.
Waseca City Manager Lee Mattson shared a brief description of the final tax levy before the council unanimously approved it. The city's main goal is to maintain good governance as outlined in Vision 2030: present a balanced general fund budget for 2021, continue to change and adapt with operations in an effort to control expenses, levies and fees, continue to invest in aging infrastructure, maintain quality city service levels and maintain sound fiscal health.
Each $100 in property taxes Waseca residents pay equals: $59 for the general tax levy and abatement, $30 for the capital levy, $4 for the debt service and just under $2 for the water park debt.
The city administration plans to handle cuts in the 2021 budget by deferring capital spending, using staff attrition and employing selectively when there’s open positions, and reducing the use of independent contractors, which will require additional staff time and impact service delivery, Mattson said during the Dec. 1 meeting.
The biggest increase to the 2021 budget is in the capital levy funds at 1.9%, or $91,000, and the general levy follows at 1%, or $44,826. The tax abatement, debt services and the water park debt funds also saw slight increases, all under 1%, according to Mattson.
Property taxes are split into five categories: city at 44%, county with 31%, schools at 23%, Economic Development Authority at almost 1% and other agencies are given the remaining tax funds.
The Economic Development Authority's property tax levy for 2021 of $93,990 was also approved at Dec. 15 meeting.