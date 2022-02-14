Youth soccer has been popular in the United States for generations. Some call it by another name in different parts of the world, but the basics are still the same: teaching kids the meaning of teamwork, perseverance and decision making. From playing on the field to watching the World Cup games, soccer can be a major part of a player's upbringing.
But since soccer is a fall sport in most communities, players may miss out, taking part in other activities this time of the year, or they may lose their endurance and skills during the winter months.
Waseca Community Education and coach J.D Delgado had that thought in mind when starting the Youth Indoor Soccer League. There are also five other coaches involved — Phil Bulfer, Sal Neaves, Larry Nydegger, Brian Rutt, David Vasquez, and Delgado's son, Jenaro Delgado Jr.
The older Delgado is a Mexican former footballer and is now the head coach at the Waseca High School girls soccer program. He started the managerial position at WJSHS in 2013 and is also the Waseca Soccer Club director of coaching.
WHEN THE LEAGUE BEGAN
The indoor soccer league was put together in winter 2011.
"We began with 45 kids," said Delgado. "We have grown to 145 kids."
This season, the soccer league started Jan. 9 and will last until March 27.
The purpose of the league is to have soccer players keep up their skills during the cold winter months, but also to create a unique atmosphere for the players to receive the highest coaching instruction while enjoying being developed as athletes. With the building of family bonds and great relationships, the kids enjoy getting together for training every Sunday. The games are open to the public, and Delgado encourages the public to come and cheer.
The program is growing exponentially because of the coach's passion for developing young people into well rounded athletes. Even from a young age, coaches work on characteristics of self-discipline, personal responsibility and consideration of others. All of these excellent traits shine through while the kids practice their drills and when brought together for friendly scrimmages or competitive tournaments.
The program has a girls league and a boys league, and teams are put together by their age and not by their ability, so the games will be played by the kids of the same age. Delgado believes in equal opportunities.
"Our program begins at three years old 3 years old," said Delgado. "We believe in starting them early. The maximum age is 24 years old."
THIS SEASON
Each team plays one 50-minute game per week; all of the games are on Sunday afternoons from noon to 8 p.m. All of the games are held at the Waseca Intermediate School.
"Our kids like to use the entire court to be able to run long distances," said Delgado. "As the day goes by, the older kids find the gym a reasonable space to promote the game of soccer."
Delgado, along with the other coaches, held a camp prior to the start of the season Dec. 12 and Dec. 19. The camp is used to introduce and develop players in all positions with their unique and customized development strategies. Delgado takes the time to provide the athletes on a journey and show them leadership on and off the field.
"There was a lot of cardio training at the camp," said Eddy Gallegos, a sophomore at WJSHS. He went on to explain that they would warm up for seven minutes, then start by doing blue jays, a form of suicides, and other exercises, followed by drills for about 35 minutes.
"This journey is an in-depth winter-long experience," said Delgado. "No other camp offers something like this."
Gallegos has been playing soccer for three years, and his first year on varsity was fall 2021. He first got into the sport watching a European soccer league. Gallegos plays many positions on the boys soccer team — goalie, center back, full back, and midfield.
Gallegos likes the idea that he can escape from all of the stress in his life.
"I forget about everything when I'm playing soccer," he said. "I love the technicality it requires and the passion for the game."
He also likes how it brings him closer to other people and keeps him fit at the same time. Gallegos joined the indoor soccer league, so he could stay in shape and continue playing the game he loves during the winter months.
"Coach J.D has high expectations of me and has lots of experience," said Gallegos. "He pushes me and my teammates to be the best."