Waseca County and Waseca Public Schools look forward to 2020 with new projects and updates coming.
After finishing the long anticipated Waseca County Veterans Memorial and road construction in 2019, the county is looking at a major road project in Waldorf and numerous other projects throughout the county in 2020.
Commissioners spoke of an open house for the Public Health and Human Services building and of the upcoming completion of the Janesville Shop in mid-to-late February.
Waseca Public Schools will see some changes in 2020 following the completion of the Junior/Senior High school building in 2019.
Waseca County
Waseca County Commissioners spoke of upcoming county road construction projects anticipated in the new year.
After the completion of Highway 3 in 2019 the next large project for 2020 is in Waldorf.
Waseca County will be working with the City of Waldorf on the project that is expected to take two years with completion in 2021.The county will be working on one mile of road while most of the city is also being worked on.
This is a total reconstruction of County Road 3 and County Road 4 and 74 in Waldorf.
Water, sewer, storm sewer, curb and gutter will all be redone during the construction that is estimated to last about two years.
The City of Waldorf will be redoing most of the streets in conjunction with the county project with the city leading the project.
Waseca County Engineer Nathan Richman shared that most funding will come from USDA funding and federal water quality funding.
Another anticipated construction is on County Road 4, known as the snake trail, culverts and any other needed ditch repairs.
This will be a two-year project for a six-and-a-half mile long stretch of road.
The Janesville Shop for Janesville county employees has only a few punch list items left before completion expected in February.
Included in the punch list items is outside work that was rained out.
The county has been in the building already that has an office and storage for a truck and a blade.
The building was an $80,000 contract that was built on the same property as the former shop located at 105 E. South St.
Commissioners also spoke of the ongoing clean up efforts in Iosco Creek from flooding caused by the tornado that hit the area in September 2018.
In 2019, the county received $50,000 from the state Legislature when a bill originally only for Roberds Lake in Rice County was amended to include the additional areas.
In fall 2018, portions of Janesville and Iosco Townships were hit by a tornado that damaged buildings and trees along the shore of Lake Elysian and spots of Iosco Creek. This money will be used for assisting in the clean-up efforts.
Another ongoing project expected to be finished in 2020 is the completion of construction at the Waseca Solid Waste and Recycling Center outside of town.
In December 2018, a fire at the Waseca County Waste Facility and Recycling Center destroyed buildings and caused the facility to be temporarily closed and moved to the Waseca County Fairgrounds.
After spending most of 2019 at the fairgrounds the waste facility and recycling center moved back to the original location off of Highway 13 just south of Waseca in May 2019.
Though back in the original location, not all services were offered right away.
The hazardous waste service is not offered at the moment since there is still construction happening on site.
Commissioners shared that construction was held up when an insurance adjustor was removed from the project.
The main building on the site of the Solid Waste and Recycling Center was ruled salvageable while the south end was deemed demolition worthy.
The lowest bid for the debris clean-up from Carleton Companies, Inc. at $19,000 was accepted for the project in 2019.
Carleton Companies, of Good Thunder, specialize in a variety of areas like demolition, recycling and excavation.
The Waseca County Public Health and Human Services building will also see completion in January 2020.
The renovations are estimated to cost $3.8 million guaranteed maximum price. There is a 5% construction contingency fund for unforeseen things that occur included in the cost.
Some of renovations include electrical, mechanical and roofing, drywall, tile, carpet, lights and many other renovations to the space. Along with the renovation work a new generator was also installed.
Waseca Public Schools
Waseca Public Schools will be making more modern changes in 2020.
At the Waseca Intermediate School solar will be used through a contract with US Solar for 15 years.
This was approved at a November 2019 school board meeting with Edita Mansfield and Charlie Priebe as the nays.
US Solar will be installing a solar garden outside of Waseca near Hartland that will power the Waseca Intermediate School because it is the only district building on an Excel Energy meter at this time.
The garden is not directly connected to the intermediate school, it just gives power. In the garden WIS will have an allocated amount of rows and however much electricity of that garden is created then the school will be credited for.
“We’re always looking for ways to save money from big to little and for us it’s just a matter of if we can save $8,000 on our power bill why wouldn’t we do that…,” Waseca School District Superintendent Tom Lee said in a previous article.
According to the US Solar website, it is a provider of community solar solutions to businesses and public entities across Minnesota. Through Xcel Energy’s Solar Rewards Community program, US Solar has over 100 Megawatts of Solar Gardens in operation or development.
For every kilowatt hour of energy production associated with the WIS portion of the solar garden, the school will get a bill credit. The school has a set sunscription rate of 735,607 kilowatt hours and if more energy is produced than needed Excel will credit the bill.
The fixed difference between the Bill Credit Rate and your Subscription Rate is your savings. Rates are set, so you know the savings per kWh in advance.
The Excel Energy Solar Rewards Community program is an incentivized program. Monthly payments are made to the owner of the solar system in exchange for Renewable Energy Credits (RECs) for the energy produced by the solar system.
One perk of the program is a 25-year warranty on the panels that will be replaced if they are not producing the amount of energy they should be.
Lee shared the school district received a planning grant from the Bush Foundation to develop models of personalized learning.
Personalized learning is an educational approach that aims to customize learning for each individual student’s strengths, needs, skills and interests.
Each student gets a learning plan that’s based on what they know and how they learn best.
Another initiative the school district will be working on is a collaboration with the City of Waseca to provide a safe crossing of Hwy 13 by the Junior Senior High school. This spot has been a topic at numerous city council and school board meetings to figure out a solution across the busy roadway.
The traffic has increased with the opening of the new Kwik Trip along with McDonalds and numerous other businesses in the area.
Last winter was brutal for students across Minnesota with days off in a row due to weather even causing Governor Tim Walz to sign a bipartisan Snow Day Relief bill to forgive days cancelled due to the weather. This bill was only good for the 2018-2019 school year.
Due to this the Waseca School District came up with a flexible learning day practice that will be implemented in 2020 on some days of weather related closings.
In 2020, the school district will also be working on opportunities for the teaching staff. In June, the school district will be hosting a regional teaching and learning conference at the Junior Senior High school.