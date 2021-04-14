A Faribault man charged in January for allegedly leading police on two motor vehicle chases has had all charges against him dismissed in Waseca County Court after he died.
Francisco Jose Sandoval-Cabrera, 53, was originally charged with fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle, a felony, as well as multiple driving-related misdemeanors in relation to an incident that took place on Jan. 20. On Feb. 25, Sandoval-Cabrera pleaded guilty to the felony charge, which dismissed the misdemeanors, but he died on March 8.
The state officially vacated the charge on March 30. The court had been scheduled to convict Sandoval-Cabrera on Tuesday.
According to the original criminal complaint, Sandoval-Cabrera had allegedly tried to get into an occupied vehicle in Owatonna and fled from the scene when questioned about the incident by officers in Waseca.