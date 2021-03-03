The Waseca County Public Health Department has begun hosting COVID-19 vaccination clinics for residents older than 65.
Public Health officials have held two clinics to administer the Moderna vaccine so far. More than 200 residents were given their first dose at a Feb. 26 clinic and about 200 residents will receive their first dose at the clinic scheduled for Thursday, according to Public Health Director Sarah Berry. There is no cost for residents for the vaccine or the clinic.
Statewide, 928,963 Minnesotans have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 54% of residents older than 65 have received at least one dose as of Monday, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. In Waseca County, 3,018 residents, or 16.1% of the county's population, have received at least one dose and 53% of residents older than 65 have received at least one dose. More than 1,300 Waseca County residents have completed the vaccine series, according to MDH.
Waseca County Public Health is tasked with vaccinating the priority groups as decided by the state and the county was able to begin vaccinating residents older than 65 once it finished vaccinating first responders, health care workers and educators last week. Thrifty White Pharmacy and Walmart in Waseca are also offering the vaccine, as well as pharmacies in Owatonna and Mankato, according MDH's Vaccine Locator at mn.gov/covid19/vaccine/find-vaccine/locations/index.jsp.
Public Health doesn't want residents to wait for a vaccine from the county if they can find an appointment elsewhere, according to its announcement. The county isn't compiling a waiting list for its vaccine appointments because the various places offering vaccines means the list would become quickly outdated.
Residents can find information about vaccination clinics and the vaccine on the county's Public Health website, www.co.waseca.mn.us/434/VACCINATION-INFORMATION. Residents can also receive future vaccination clinic information via cell phone or email by registering for CodeRED at public.coderedweb.com/CNE/en-us/E4147BC92B87.