Steele County commissioners plan to discuss a potential partnership for the Detention Center in Owatonna with Dodge and Waseca counties at a meeting Friday.
Earlier this month, the Steele County Board directed County Administrator Scott Golberg to request a meeting with Waseca County, and potentially with Dodge County, to discuss whether there could be a possible partnership on the Detention Center. Golberg said Waseca indicated that it has its own jail facility project in the works, but Dodge County may be interested in modifying its current arrangement to use the Detention Center.
“We got to ask and if we ask and we get an answer, then we know what the answer is,” Steele County Commissioner James Brady said during the Steele County Board of Commissioner's discussion about it Tuesday.
Brady said he drove to Waseca last week to approach county officials about the Detention Center. Dodge County officials said they’d also listen if there was a meeting.
“I want to tell them, everyone looks at it from where they sit and I want to have them look at it from where we sit,” Brady said.
Waseca County is considering changes to its jail facility and now is the time to talk with them, Brady said. Commissioner Jim Abbe said they heard from Rice County that Steele County proposed a partnership on the Detention Center at the 11th hour, when Rice County was days away from deciding whether to go ahead with construction of a new jail. Steele County's proposal may mean more if Steele starts the conversation early with Waseca and Dodge counties, Abbe said.
Steele County’s interest in partnering with Waseca and Dodge counties comes after Rice County commissioners rejected Steele’s joint Detention Center ownership proposal and instead decided to construct a new jail of its own in Faribault.
The Minnesota Department of Corrections notified Waseca County in 2016 that the recreation space at its jail is too small, according to the new state standard. Waseca County is currently considering a project that would create a joint Courthouse Annex and jail facility to meet the recreation space need, as well as other county facility needs, Golberg told the Steele County Board Tuesday.
Waseca County isn’t in the same boat as Rice County, which was facing a large capital cost to construct an entirely new jail, and Golberg said Waseca officials told him that they’re going to follow through on their plans.
Waseca County doesn’t have a contract to use Steele County’s Detention Center and it lodges few inmates at the Owatonna facility. Waseca County pays a $60 per diem rate to use the Detention Center, according to Golberg.
Dodge County has a contract that guarantees it five beds at the Steele County’s Detention Center, because of its contract, Dodge pays a smaller per diem than Waseca, according to Golberg. Dodge County officials aren’t interested in a buy-in on the Detention Center, but they’re receptive if Steele wants to modify the current arrangement, Golberg said. He added that Goodhue County has reached out to Dodge County in the past to try to entice Dodge County to use its jail instead so Dodge County has other options.