It was shortly after 11 p.m. Friday when Shelly Knutson’s 6-year-old daughter climbed into bed with her and her husband. The trio fell back to sleep as Knutson’s sons continued to snooze upstairs in their rooms.
A little while later, Knutson was awakened when one of the family dogs began frantically barking in the other room. Knutson said her gut told her this wasn’t a normal bark, and when she went out to investigate she found her entry entryway up in flames.
“I started screaming at everyone to get up and get out,” Knutson said.
Shortly before midnight, the Steele County Sheriff’s Office and the Owatonna Fire Department responded Knutson’s 911 call that her home sitting on the Steele-Waseca county line in Meriden Township was on fire. While the house was a total loss, all five of the family’s members escaped unharmed, however one of the family's dogs did not survive.
“I was able to get my daughter, myself and the dog that alerted us out the window,” Knutson said. “My husband tried to get up the stairs to the boys, which is in close proximity to the entryway where the fire was, but he realized quite soon that the house was too smoke-filled to get through that way.”
As Knutson’s husband, Joe, escaped through the same window on the first floor that she and their daughter had, Knutson was already in the process of both dialing 911 and retrieving the family’s extension ladder. Joe Knutson was able to get up to the second story window and talk the two boys, who both admittedly are afraid of heights, down to safety.
“The house was already so full of smoke and it was hard for the boys to breathe up there,” Shelly Knutson said. “By the time we got them to come down the ladder, the first responders arrived. They told me it took them about 6 minutes from the first call.”
The fire took approximately one hour to extinguish, and firefighters remained on scene for an additional two and half hours doing overhaul work to make sure all the hotspots were out. Knutson said that they are currently unaware of the exact cause of the fire, but that when she spoke to the fire marshal the Saturday he indicated that it could have been electrical in nature.
“He said he was drawn to the thought of an electrical cause because the house is so old and has three different types of electrical units,” Knutson said. “We don’t know if they were all live or not, but it makes sense because the area of the house where the first started is where the main electric box was coming in.”
While a house fire is always devastating, Knutson said there was an extra twinge in her heart that night. The home that was one fire in front of her eyes was the same home she was born and raised in, moving back in with her own family when her oldest son was only 18 months old.
“All of those memories were just up in smoke,” Knutson said. As she watched the firefighters work on the flames, however, she said her only real focus was hugging her children and telling them how blessed they were to all be together and safe.
For the time being, the Knutson family is living with Knutson’s mother-in-law. The family of five escaped the house only minutes prior to when Gov. Tim Walz’s stay-at-home executive order went into effect, a response to slowing the spread of COVID-19 in Minnesota. Knutson said that the pandemic has undoubtedly added to the stress and uncertainty of her family’s current situation, but has also highlighted the one particularly positive result that has come from the fire.
“It kind of feels like our entire community saw that this happened and came together and put their arms around us and said, ‘we got this, we’re going to help you,’” Knutson said. “People are scared to even come out of their home right now, so this overwhelming support and outreach from our community during this time really shows how amazing people are.”
Knutson’s sister-in-law – Katie Knutson – promptly started a GoFundMe account for the family and has helped assist in the donations that have started pouring in from the community. Knutson added that her lifelong friend, Jody Souba, has also been instrumental in helping care for her family during this difficult time.
Teachers and principals at the schools the Knutson children – 6-year-old Lila (kindergarten), 10-year-old Henry (fourth grade), and 12-year-old Curtis (seventh grade) – have also been stopping by and reaching out to the family, letting the children know that they are here to support them in whatever they need. All three children attend schools in the Owatonna district.
“This has all been a whirlwind,” Knutson said. “But this community is amazing. We are just overwhelmed.”