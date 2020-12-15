The Janesville City Council approved its 2021 property tax levy and budget on Monday, Dec. 14.
It approved a 3.3% property tax levy increase, as well as a budget totaling just over $1.044. The city's final property tax levy increase was lower than the preliminary 4.5% percent the council set in September.
Councilors and city administration worked to lower the final tax levy increase over numerous meetings.
“I will add that when we did our preliminary budget in September we were able to adjust the budget a little bit since then and bring it down a little,” City Administrator Clinton Rogers said.
The city's budget has three main funds: the general fund, enterprise funds and the capital reserve funds. The general fund finances city services and is financed by property taxes, as well as other forms of revenue such as local government aid, franchise fees, private utilities and state aid. The enterprise fund covers city services such as water, electric, sanitary sewer, the golf course and the nursing home. The capital reserve fund contains money transferred each year for savings.
Rogers shared that to live in Janesville it costs about $69 a month per capita based on a population of 2,300 people.
The top three areas property taxes fund are animal control, police and fire, for about 36% or around $688,000; accounting, general government building, the mayor, city council, elections and city administration for about 28% or just under $542,000; and public works and parks with 26% or about $494,000.
“The budget looks great,” Councilor Melissa Kopachek said. “I’m really proud of our council and our department heads.”