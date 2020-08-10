The Waseca City Council members unanimously approved the facilities plan to fix and update the current sanitary sewer system on Aug. 5.
Ron LaFond, an engineer with Stantec and the city’s wastewater consultant presented the project and how the system would be improved through different phases.
The problem with the system and why there is a need to improve, is the excess infiltration and inflow of clear water entering the sanitary sewer collection system, according to LaFond.
“That clear water is going to go to the treatment plant and it's a burden to carry and if you get enough of it it’s a real problem,” LaFond said.
Clear water could be ground water, storm water or surface water from lakes or rivers.
This plan to improve the sanitary sewer system is happening now because of a schedule of compliance that the city negotiated with the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) in 2018.
The first phase of the facilities plan will cost an estimated $1 million, funded through the sanitary sewer fund. State funding is potentially available to be used to fund the project.
In 2019, a study of the infiltration and inflow was done to know where and what pipes need attention. A total of 30 percent of sanitary pipes ranked high in the infiltration and inflow section, meaning those are the priority spots to fix.
In order to fix the issue of the excess clear water getting into the sanitary sewer plant trenchless technology is being utilized.
“It can be very costly to replace pipe and the manufacturers have developed technology that they can work,” LaFond said. “They call it trenchless technology and what people will typically do is reline the pipe and manholes. What we would be recommending is cured-in-place. It’s like a felt liner that gets blown into the pipe and cured with steam and there's a resin that forms an impermeable barrier so the existing pipe forms an outer shell. The cured-in-place is inside and that's a much more cost effective technique.”
One thing that LaFond mentioned during the meeting is it's essential it will be to check the privately-owned pipes and laterals, since only city owned pipes have been checked. He mentioned a city ordinance about the importance of repairing a pipe before it gets too bad.
“This is a generational issue,” LaFond said of the infiltration and inflow issues. “It took decades to get to where it is. It's not something that we can fix overnight. We’re not gonna worry about it over night but it's just chipping away at it.”