WASECA — Waseca held its annual Night to Unite at the water park Tuesday with 650 attendees, making it one of the largest turnouts to date.
Night to Unite is an event to bring members of the community and officials within the community together. The purpose of the night is to allow people to come visit with emergency responders such as firefighters and police officers, see the equipment they use, share concerns citizens may have and for citizens to become comfortable with the emergency officials if they have concerns in the future.
“I think it’s important for the fire department to be out at these things (community events) to show support to the community because they show support to us throughout the year,” firefighter Eric Cox said.
There were many public organizations present at the event. TEAM Academy Charter School, Waseca Public Library, the food shelf, the fire department and many others were in attendance.
The food shelf received over $150 in cash donations along with 225 pounds in food donations while it was at the Night to Unite.
Outside of the water park North Ambulance, fire trucks and a police squad car were parked for people to look at and learn about. Community members stopped to ask questions about the professions and to learn about the different equipment. The helicopter was unable to make it to the event due to being called away to an emergency.
“It’s pretty cool,” a child community member said of looking at the fire truck.
“It’s a fun event with all kinds of stuff to see and do,” the child’s mother stated.
Once inside the water park for free, community members were able to check out the multiple organization booths and what each had to offer. One of the booths was a raffle with two child bikes.
The Waseca Police Department provided the hot dogs, freezes and waters that were free while the fire department helped hand them out.
The Roundbank Junior Board also had water balloons for kids to play with during the event.
“It’s a great turn out and a great community event for our residents,” Police Chief Penny Vought said.
Night to Unite was originally started by a neighborhood watch committee who wanted to do something. The first one was held about 16 or 17 years ago at Trowbridge park. Since then the event has moved all over town and has recently been held at the water park.
“I think it goes to show with all the organizations here along with the police and sheriff's departments, what a great event they hold for the community every year,” attendee Lori Anderson said.