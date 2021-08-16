A warrant has been issued for a Waseca woman who allegedly has been pawning jewelry taken stolen from area homes, according to court documents.
Melanie Marie Campos, 36, is wanted in connection to two separate burglary cases. Both warrants list a felony charge for second-degree burglary, a gross misdemeanor charge for theft and a misdemeanor charge for receiving stolen property.
According to the criminal complaints, the Waseca Police Department where notified in both May and July of burglaries that had taken place in homes.
In May, residents in the first case said they arrived home and found their front door open and bedroom window open with the screen pushed into the room. Several pairs of new shoes and more than $3,000 worth of jewelry were reported stolen. The victim told officers they believe Campos was the suspect because of rumors he heard, according to the report. A witness reportedly identified a suspicious vehicle from the night in question that matched Campos’ insurance policy information.
In July, the second set of victims told police when they came home they found an unlocked door that is never used or left unlocked. The victims reported shoes, jewelry, clothes, coins and a checkbook as stolen. Because the missing items were similar to what was reported in the May case, police asked the victims if they knew Campos, to which they reportedly said yes. The victim said Campos allegedly tried to sell her a piece of jewelry earlier that week.
Video surveillance from a pawn shop in Burnsville allegedly shows Campos spelling $3,870 worth of jewelry one of the victims identified as theirs. The Waseca County Sheriff’s Office also flagged Campos with pawn shops and was alerted of two additional sales allegedly made by Campos in July, one in Burnsville and a second in Roseville. One of the victims identified the items sold in those incidents as belonging to her, according to court records.
Law enforcement has been unable to locate Campos. The warrants were formally issued on Aug. 10.