The Waseca County News will move from a Thursday publication to a Wednesday paper, starting with the June 2 edition.
The change will shift deadlines for content in the print edition of the County News — including obituaries, letters, community and calendar items, and more — to 1 p.m. Monday. Content can be submitted to editor@wasecacountynews.com.
The change will affect the publication of Memorial Day coverage. Photos of the Memorial Day program in Waseca will be included in the June 9 edition, but will be available online at wasecacountynews.com next week.
The change will not affect the status of current subscribers. The print edition will be delivered through the mail each week as usual, albeit a day earlier.
Waseca area news and other content can also be found online at wasecacountynews.com.