A Waseca man is facing criminal charges after he reportedly came after his victim with two knives, slightly injuring that person's finger.
Ky Paul Munsen, 20, was charged Wednesday in Waseca County Court with second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, a felony. He is also being charged with one gross misdemeanor for third-degree damage to property and two counts of misdemeanor domestic assault.
According to the criminal complaint, Waseca police responded on Aug. 24 to a report of an assault. The victim told police they had been arguing with Munsen when Musen allegedly grabbed a knife from the kitchen and began swinging it at the victim. The victim reported sustained a cut on his finger from Munsen.
Munsen told police the victim had punched him in the face, though he had no visible marks of any injury, according to the report. Munsen also allegedly told officers that he had grabbed the knife to cut vegetables and that it was not a weapon.
A witness to the incident reportedly told police that Munsen came at the victim with one knife in each hand and began swinging them at the victim. The witness showed police two videos of the incident that allegedly shows Munsen holding two different knives and eventually slapping the phone out of the witness’ hand. The phone, which was severely cracked, has an estimated value of $1,000, according to court documents.
Munsen’s next court appearance is scheduled for Sept. 2.