A Waseca woman currently serving four years at the Minnesota Correction Facility – Shakopee for multiple convictions, including stealing a vehicle with a child in the backseat outside the Owatonna Public Library, has been charged in two additional, separate drug-related cases.
Emilie Perkins, 26, was formally charged in Waseca County District Court on March 15 with felony second-degree drug sale for allegedly selling heroin in a school zone in June. Three days later, Perkins was charged again with third-degree drug sale for allegedly selling methamphetamine on March 13, 2020.
According to the criminal complaints, on March 13, 2020, a confidential informant contacted an agent with the South Central Drug Investigation Unit stating they could purchase a quarter ounce – or seven grams – of methamphetamine from Perkins for $220. Agents witnessed Perkins allegedly complete a hand-to-hand transaction in Waseca.
The substance Perkins allegedly sold to the informant field tested positive for methamphetamine and weighed a total of 8.6 grams with packaging.
On June 3 an agent with the South Central Dug Investigation Unit was contacted by a confidential informant who stated Perkins was selling 1.5 grams of black tar heroin for $300 in Waseca. Agents observed Perkins complete a hand-to-hand transaction while crossing North State Street, in between the Waseca Public Schools and Team Academy.
The substance the informant allegedly purchased from Perkins field tested positive for heroin and weighed a total of 2.8 grams with packaging.
In both cases, the informants were given funds to complete the transactions and a covert recording/transmitting device. The informants were debriefed following the transactions.
These are the second and third new charges brought against Perkins since her incarceration in January. On Feb. 17, Perkins was charged in Waseca County with two felony counts of fifth-degree controlled substance possession in relation to an incident that occurred on July 7. Her first court appearance in that case is scheduled for March 30.
Perkins has six prior controlled substance crime convictions dating back to March 2016 and the most recent in December 2021. Counties she has been convicted in include Steele, Yellow Medicine, Renville, Scott, Hennepin, and Redwood.
Perkins is currently serving concurrent sentences at MCF – Shakopee for four different convictions. Her initial appearances for the most recent charges in Waseca County are both scheduled for April 27.