The city of Waseca is moving forward with the final application process for funds through the Small Cities Development Program.
The city is requesting a grant for $704,270 to help rehabilitate owner-occupied homes in the city. The grant is a matching grant with the city required to cover $286,230 of the project’s total cost of $990,500.
The city has received these funds in the past, but it has been a few years.
“We applied for it because there is a need to maintain housing stock in the community and unfortunately if somebody is not able to do it themselves, the housing eventually becomes uninhabitable,” Economic Development Authority Coordinator Gary Sandholm said. “We want to keep the homes in Waseca and in good condition to keep the community attractive and give people a change to have a better life.”
The target is to help about 10 homes in the city that are in need of things that improve the home’s living condition and make it a secure place to live, along with some potential repairs on commercial buildings in downtown Waseca.
“If the homeowners home needs to have work done on it, it could be a roof, window, doors, siding, furnace, things that make the home a safe and secure place to live ... The grant is not for a remodel of a home, but to make improvements that make the house better living conditions for the owner,” Sandholm said.
Homeowners who are eligible are able to receive up to $25,000 that is a forgivable loan if the owner lives there for a certain amount of time, otherwise they will have to pay some funds back. If the work is more than the allotted $25,000 the owner is responsible for the difference.
City staff have already sent out some survey forms for people to fill out if they have a need for this program, but the staff is sending out more surveys to reach as many eligible residents as possible.
The loan will have income limits for who is eligible in the targeted area of the city and not all residents will receive the survey.
Due to COVID-19, Sandholm said there could be more people eligible for the grant funds six months down the road than today because of job loss or cut hours. Those who receive the survey should still fill it out so the city has an idea of who is in need and to add to the application.
The survey will be posted on the city’s website and most likely on the Facebook page.
“We want to get it in front of as many people as possible,” Sandholm said.
To receive the grant funds, the state has to find that there’s a need in the community and merit in the city’s pre-application. The survey is a way for the staff to show on the application the need for this program in Waseca.
“We were notified that our application was marginally competitive, which makes us eligible for a full application,” Sandholm said. “Marginally competitive means that other apps were stronger but we are a competitor. We’re still in the race.”
The pre-application allowed Waseca to move onto the final application for potential money, but the application will continue to be edited until it is sent back to the state in late February by city staff. Southwest Minnesota Housing Partnership, along with city staff, worked together to put the application together.
Sandholm said he should find out sometime during the summer if the city received the grant money.