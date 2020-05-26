Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton went virtual this year to hold its annual scholarship and awards program.
Each year JWP holds a scholarship program for the seniors with this year being held virtually due to COVID-19.
The seniors of JWP were surprised when the live announcement went out for scholarship winners. These scholarships and academic awards were awarded to seniors at JWP.
“Katie and I would like to congratulate the class of 2020,” Co-President of Janesville Rotary Mike Cahill said. “We have watched the class grow over the years, a class that will be remembered in history. One of my favorite quotes is, ‘If you can’t fly then run. If you can’t run then walk. If you can’t walk then crawl, but whatever you do you have to keep moving forward.’ We wish you success in your future endeavors.”
These scholarships that were awarded are to help seniors with their futures in numerous directions. Some of the scholarships were for four-year college programs while other scholarships were specifically for technical colleges.
Each scholarship was announced by a rotation of people helping with the program. Some family scholarships were announced by the family of the person the scholarship honors.
Before the scholarships were announced the academic awards were listed off.
There are 13 seniors who earned an academic letter. In order to receive the academic letter for academic excellence the student must have a cumulative GPA of 3.3 or higher during the first semester of the school year.
Emily Aase-Hermel, Zachary Aasen, Paiton Ahlman, Autumn Bleess, Makayla Blomstrom, Grace Britton, Zoie Burton, Madisyn Loken, Amanda Sack, Alyssa Scholl, Breahna Slaughter, Kaylee Witts and Brianna Ziegler all received an academic letter.
Witts received the Academic 4.0 Award for keeping straight As all of ninth through 12th grade.
The next award presented was the President's Award for Educational Excellence. This award recognizes academic success in the classroom. Students must have a grade point average or school set criteria or choice state tests. Students receiving this award demonstrate high motivation, initiative, integrity, intellectual depth, leadership qualities and exceptional judgement.
Britton, Burton, Amanda Gruis and Witts were the recipients of the President’s Award for Educational Excellence.
The final award announced before the scholarships was the President's Award for Educational Achievement. This award recognizes students who show outstanding growth, improvement commitment or intellectual depth in their academic achievements but do not meet the criteria for the President’s Award for Educational Excellence.
The purpose of this award is to encourage and reward students who give their best effort. Students who receive this award have high motivation, initiative, integrity, intellectual depth, leadership qualities and exceptional judgement.
Paiton Ahlman, Loken, Slaughter and Ziegler are the recipients of the award.
The Minnesota Honor Society students were also recognized during the live stream of the awards and scholarships. The eight JWP senior members are: Burton, Gruis, Loken, Aase-Hermel, Makayla Blomstrom, Ahlman, Witts and Britton.
JWP seniors spent their years dedicated inside and outside the classroom. The awards announced throughout the live stream showed just how involved and motivated each student is.
Scholarship recipients:
Bulldog Backers Scholarships: $1,000 each- Madisyn Loken and Ben Schrom
Darwin and Karen Lochner Family Scholarship: $1,000- Madisyn Loken
E.F. Johnson Foundation Scholarship: $3,000- Zoie Burton
Janesville Chamber of Commerce Scholarship: $500 each- Amanda Gruis and Logan Miller
Janesville Rotary Club Scholarships: $1,500 each- Amanda Gruis and Madisyn Loken
Janesville Rotary STRIVE Scholarships: $1,000 each- Dylan Prechel and Michael Sheehy
Jason Slama Memorial Scholarship: $1,500 each- Regan Hoehn and Kobe Weimert
Joe Finley Family Scholarships: $2,740 each- Grace Britton and Amanda Gruis
JWP Education Association Scholarships: $750 each- Amanda Gruis and Madisyn Loken
Kris Fude Memorial Scholarship: $250- Madisyn Loken
Nathan Anderson Memorial Scholarship: $200- Breahna Slaughter
Richard J. Krautbauer Memorial Scholarship: $500- Autumn Bleess
Smiths Mill - Janesville Sportsman Club Scholarship: $250- Madelynn Smith
Steele - Waseca Cooperative Electric: $500- Laura Jahr
VFW Post 1642 Scholarship: $500- Regan Hoehn
Waseca County Dairy Association Scholarship: $300- Laura Jahr
Waseca Sleigh and Cutter Scholarship: $1,000- Madelynn Smith