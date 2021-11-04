When it comes to its children’s education, Waseca is not a town that gives up easily.
After last year’s cancellation, due to COVID-19, Waseca’s 10th annual Bluejay Blast, a Waseca parent-teacher organization (PTO) fundraiser for Waseca Public Schools, is set for Saturday, Nov. 20. With a silent and live auction, food, entertainment and live music, organizers of the event are getting ready to squeeze two years of fun into a single special day.
“The community support and collaboration that comes out of an event like this is pretty amazing,” said Amy Potter, chair of the Bluejay Blast committee. “Everybody is there for the common good of supporting our kids in Waseca.”
The silent auction will go from 9 to 11:30 a.m. at Waseca Intermediate School, where a pancake breakfast will be served until 11 a.m. There will also be cupcakes, Bingo and other family-friendly activities.
The evening, which is adults-only and takes place at the Starfire Event Center, will begin with a social hour at 5:30 p.m. followed by a live auction at 6:30 p.m. Miller Denn will play live music for the event, in addition to other smaller activities taking place simultaneously.
As of Nov. 2, 32 tables, each reserved for eight people, have been sold.
Auction items for Bluejay Blast includes smaller items, including gift cards, desserts, purses, baskets, gift cards and concert tickets. It also includes meat bundles and even half a hog. There are also more expensive items, including a two-hour private plane ride over Waseca, a night of “flights and fun” for eight people at The Bar on Main and even a week’s vacation in Belize.
With COVID-19 causing the cancellation of last year’s live events, Bluejay Blast only raised about $3,000 in 2020, thanks to the generosity of some sponsors. This year, though, the plan is to make it bigger and better and to raise $50,000, a goal which has only been surpassed once, in 2019, in the event’s 10-year history.
In previous years, Potter said, funds raised from Bluejay Blast have been used for field trips, murals in the high school, updating equipment in science labs and more. Funds are allocated to teachers through a grant review process.
“It’s basically for things that the regular school budget can’t afford that we can supply above and beyond what the ordinary operating budget is able to cover,” Potter said.
For Jackie Wolfe, kindergarten teacher at Hartley Elementary School and PTO committee member, Bluejay Blast is the community’s way of rallying together to make something happen for Waseca students.
While Bluejay Blast funds have been used by PTO for many purposes in past years, Wolfe emphasized the well-rounded educational experiences those funds can provide Waseca students. An example she gave was that, while students can learn the parts of an apple and how it’s grown, Bluejay Blast funds can help pay for transportation to an apple orchard where students can have experiences that help them process what they’ve learned and make it meaningful.
“It’s just a great opportunity to bring everybody together,” Wolfe said about the blast. “It’s one of my favorite days of the year.”