Margaret Whitemore has volunteered at the Waseca Intermediate School for the past two years.
She has volunteered for numerous other organizations but she loves working and spending time with kids.
This school year she is volunteering in Michelle Priebe's classroom on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays in the morning.
“This (WIS) is where I get my energy,” Whitemore, 89, said. “I suck it up.”
Every day that Whitemore is at WIS she is escorted by student Cory Bartz from the office to Priebe's classroom and back to the WIS office before she drives home for her adventure of the day.
“She is just a gift to my classroom,” Priebe said. “I mean what she just brings with her age and experience and the kids love having her here. She just brings a different perspective.”
Whitemore stays in the classroom for the first couple of hours of school with fifth and sixth graders. While she’s in the classroom she reads with the kids and listens to what they have to say, which is her favorite part.
“I think that it is absolutely fantastic that Margaret continues to volunteer at WIS,” School Board Member Dave Dunn said. “What a great experience for the students and staff that get to work with her. It is always a treat for me when I see her in the building. I only wish we could have more volunteers like her.”
For the 2018-2019 school year, also her first year, she was in Karen Simmons' fifth-grade classroom. She shared that she has regrets she didn't start 25 years ago in the schools.
“It's a marvelous opportunity,” Whitemore said. “It's just you can’t lose being here with the kids.”
Whitemore also gives her time to summer school. She recalled a time when she was walking her dog on the trail and she walked by some kids playing when one of them said hello to her. She didn’t recognize the student at first but the student continued saying they were a summer school student that Whitemore worked with.
She spoke of the student saying hello as a nice thing that made her feel good about her volunteering. She was happy they would remember her.
“They are taught respect, it’s very subtle but it’s part of the curriculum,” Whitemore said of the students.
Volunteering is not something Whitemore is new to.
Before she was volunteering at WIS she volunteered at a nursing home. She has also volunteered at her church for many years with only recently stepping back from volunteering with the church.
When she is not volunteering Whitemore enjoys going on adventures with her friends and doing what she wants in her retirement.
Her and her husband have enjoyed traveling during their 68-year marriage. They have been on six of the seven continents. Another activity they enjoy together with friends is play bridge.
Whitemore moved to Waseca many years ago because her husband is a Waseca native.
During their marriage, before finally settling down in Waseca, they lived in Malaysia for five years. This was not the first time Whitemore has lived in a foreign country because she grew up in Panama.
She spent the first 11 years of her life there before the country was evacuated due to war. She shared that when they were being evacuated from Panama they experienced an attack from a German U-Boat.
“It doesn’t define me,” Whitemore said of her experience of leaving Panama.