FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2020, file photo, Milwaukee Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer reacts to a call during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the San Antonio Spurs in San Antonio. The NBA-leading Bucks remain confident the pandemic wonâ€™t put a permanent halt to the season and that theyâ€™ll get to resume chasing their first league title in nearly half a century. The Bucks owned a 53-12 record when play was suspended on March 11. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)