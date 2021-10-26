After years spent debating whether the city of Waseca should develop the Highway 14 west interchange to create more industrial space, the city has moved to pursue funding while stopping short of committing to develop the parcel.
At an Oct. 19 Waseca City Council work session that started an hour before the regular meeting and continued for nearly an hour afterward, councilors disagreed on how to prioritize the development project alongside other needs, such as attracting a grocery store and building housing.
Price and priorities
As City Manager Lee Mattson explained to the council, the purpose of developing the west interchange would be to attract businesses that may want to relocate to or expand within Waseca, but want their own building rather than locating to an existing facility. Due to its access to residential areas, among other things, Mattson said the west interchange area has been flagged as a worthwhile site for development. It would be used for mostly industrial purposes with some possible commercial use as well.
With a price tag of just over $8 million, though, Mattson added that at least $6 million would need to be secured through state and federal funding if the city were to pursue the project. At that point, he asked the council how much involvement the council would be willing to have with the project.
Councilor John Mansfield established right away that the development was not a high priority for him, that taxes were already too high and that he would be comfortable letting Conagra, a packaged foods company that owns the Birds Eye vegetable processing plant in town, or a solar farm take control of the site and develop on it.
“For me, this is a bedroom community and we need to develop that,” Mansfield said. “We need to get a grocery store. We need to develop some housing. I think after we do that, then we can start to pull in some more industry.”
Councilor Jeremy Conrath agreed, citing the price tag and saying the development was his “bottom priority.” Councilor Ted Conrath said he’d “love to develop, but not at that cost.”
After about 10 minutes’ discussion in which councilors displayed a lack of interest in developing the west interchange, Economic Development Coordinator Gary Sandholm implored the council not to close the door on developing the site.
“It’s keeping the door for the future open,” Sandholm said, adding that if a solar farm or Conagra takes control of the parcel, there is no guarantee it will be become available to the city for the next two or three generations. He said this would be “quite a constraint" for Waseca, given Highway 14’s potential for the future.
Jeremy Conrath questioned whether developing the west interchange for industrial purposes would even make sense in Waseca, given the scarcity of local housing options for prospective employees on whatever ends up being developed there. Sandholm responded that there are just under 300,000 working-age people in a 50-mile radius of the area.
“That’s commutable,” he said, adding that housing can be found in Owatonna and Mankato. “If we have the jobs here, that’s a magnet.”
The real cost of development
In response to councilors’ repeated concerns over raising taxes to fund a $2 million development, Mattson explained that it wouldn’t cost more to develop the west interchange with the watertower the city has already committed to Conagra to build than to build the watertower alone. This has to do with the way the U.S. Economic Development Administration funds projects that provide jobs, a category into which the combination of the watertower and west interchange development falls, but not the watertower alone.
While Conagra would like the additional water pressure for their operations, Mattson also explained that the city needs the watertower for its own long-term development purposes as their residential population expands northwest.
“At this point, I can’t say with certainty that it actually costs the city anything to add the west interchange to the tower project,” he said.
Mansfield questioned the meaning of the city’s commitment, claiming that it only committed to Conagra to “look into” seeking funding for the watertower.
“It’s too expensive,” he said. “There’s no way on God’s green earth we’re building them a watertower out there.”
In response to Mattson’s comment about the west interchange development not costing the city anything in the long term, a majority of the council expressed an interest in pursuing federal funding to develop the west interchange, despite discomfort with its price tag in the short term.
“Do I want to close the door? No. Is the cost way too much? Yes,” Ted Conrath said. “I think that the compromise here would be we try to go forward and if it gives us a black eye, so be it, but we made an effort, we kept it alive, we tried … I’m not committing to anything beyond that.”