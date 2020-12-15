Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton High School juniors Claire Adams and Jonathan Daschner were named ExCel Award winners for 2020.
ExCEL is an award given by the Minnesota State High School League to Minnesota students who represent excellence in the community, education and leadership.
“Congratulations to Claire Adams and Jonathan Daschner as they have been selected as nominees to represent JWP for the MSHSL ExCEL Award,” JWP Activities Director Ryan Luedtke said.
So far, the 2020-2021 school year has been different from a typical school year at JWP due to COVID-19, but students are making the most of their time still, by volunteering and participating in activities through school.
“This year has been hard with having to do almost everything online,” Adams said. “Distance learning has affected my school experience a lot. As of right now there are no sports and it is hard when you are not able to see your friends as much. The teachers have made distance learning an easier experience by being reachable at almost all times and being very flexible. Although this is not the ideal high school experience everyone is doing their best.”
Daschner said the teachers at JWP are working hard to help all of the students learn during this difficult time of distance learning because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Adams volunteers with the Red Cross Blood Drive, Janesville Beautification Club, St. Ann’s Fall Festival and Bazaar, youth volleyball club, youth basketball organization, ditch cleanup and she cleans flower beds.
“To me this award means a lot,” Adams said. “I was very happy to hear that my teachers and administrators nominated me. I was very grateful and surprised when I found out I had been nominated.”
When Adams not volunteering she participates in volleyball, basketball, track, theater and speech through JWP. She is also a member of the student council, honor roll, history club and FCCLA.
“Claire is actively involved in activities at JWP, and displays a positive and energetic attitude on the court and in the classroom,” Luedtke said.
Daschner volunteers with Toys for Tots, the Janesville Area food shelf and baseball camps. He is also a Scribe and Senior Patrol Leader for Boy Scouts, having earned the Boy Scouts All Heart Award.
“This award means a lot to me,” Daschner said. “I was super excited when I found out. I could not stop smiling.”
At JWP he participates in football, basketball, baseball, choir and swing show. Daschner is also a member of the honor roll and he works for the School Age Care Program at JWP.
“Jon desires to help others succeed and is a dedicated leader within the school and community,” Luedtke said.