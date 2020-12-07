The Waseca Soil and Water Conservation District and Waseca Natural Resources Conservation Services have planned a self-guided soil health tour that is available to participate in now.
Multiple locations have been identified where landowners have allowed access to their fields for soil health education. The tour will remain open until freeze-up or substantial snow.
Visit as many sites as you would like to. An informational page will be provided at each location, look for the posted signs. The map can be found at https://tinyurl.com/y3e6els2.
Visitors will see sweet corn, peas, soybean and corn fields. As well as a variety of cover crop mixes and a variety of conservation tillage practices.
Those taking the tour may want to consider bringing a camera and shovel to view soil structure and rooting, tape measure, cover crop identification book and a thermometer.
More information can be found by calling Waseca SWCD at 507-835-4800 ext. 3 or check out the website at www.wasecaswcd.org/soil-health.html