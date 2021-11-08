A Waseca man is facing a felony charge after he alleged role in egging multiple vehicles in August.
Juan Vicente Cuzin, 20, was charged in Waseca County District Court last month with first-degree damage to property, a felony. The charge stems from an incident that took place in August on Sixth Street in Waseca.
According to the criminal complaint, the victim reported on Aug. 28 that three of their vehicles had been egged outside of their residence on Sixth Street. The victim allegedly told Waseca police they believed Cuzin and a man referred to as "Tovar" in the criminal complaint were responsible.
On Sept. 2, police received an email from the victim that reportedly included photos of the damaged vehicles and a nine-second TikTok video of Tovar and Cuzin laying on the street and throwing eggs at the person taking the video. The following day, police spoke with Cuzin who allegedly said he had been drinking that night and vaguely remembers doing the video. He said he could not remember anything else, including whether ot not they had egged any vehicles, according to the report.
Court records show estimates to repair the damaged vehicles totals $1,650.
Cuzin's first court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 7.