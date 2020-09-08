This year the marching band season won't have competitions due to COVID-19, instead marching bands will be able to work on skills and grow individual programs.
The Waseca Marching Jays started practice in small sections in mid-June.
In order for the students to practice they were split into sections for social distancing and to keep exposure to a minimum. More recently the students met in bigger pods by whole sections such as woodwinds or percussion.
“I completely agree with everything that everybody is saying as far as keeping students and the community safe, because that's our No. 1 priority,” Waseca Marching Band Director Devon Lawrence said. “Is it disappointing? Yes, but we have some really great kids here that, despite the obstacles, they’re coming out and working hard everyday to put on a show, even just for their parents. As a band director I am truly thankful for them.”
Students work in the pods to keep exposure to a minimum and social distance when the entire band is together. Another safety precaution in place is the students arrive at band practice with masks on and leave with masks on to keep the practices as safe as possible.
“We had to change a couple of things and how we normally do them, because there are some things we can’t do, but we are able to get the show on the field and had two weeks of band camp,” Lawrence said. “So we limited the amount of exposure and we were still able to give the kids a taste of what band camp would be like.”
The marching band practices before school on Tuesdays through Fridays outside when possible to allow the entire band to practice together. When it isn’t possible to be outside the members of the band practice on the days of their A or B school group to keep exposure to a minimum.
“Almost everyone was in some way devastated when we found out we could no longer have a competitive marching season,” Senior Drum Major Amelia Roessler said. “As a senior, it was especially difficult to keep our heads up as the list of our last memories and experiences we would miss grew longer. For me, it only took the first couple days of our shortened band camp to realize that we will still have the experience, and that's all that mattered."
The band has moved from the band room to the Performing Arts Center to allow for more space and social distancing when practicing inside.
More changes have taken place to the overall program due to the pandemic such as all marching band competitions are canceled for the season, though the Waseca Marching Classic is not canceled, but will be held virtually instead.
The Marching Jays are practicing the field show for the recording that will be put in the Marching Classic virtual show. The drill writer for the marching field show wrote the show with students spaced out at 6 feet apart for safety reasons. The Marching Jays performed for parents already.
“This season has definitely been quite different,” Senior Drum Major Megan Nelson said. “It was a lot of change, but I am happy we were able to adapt and have some kind of season. Even though we aren’t able to compete, it’s nice to be able to put a show on the field and be a part of something bigger than ourselves. I know most of the other bands in our state were not able to have any sort of season, which makes me so thankful for everything Mr. Lawrence has done to allow us to get back out on the field together."
Lawrence said it is too soon to tell what will happen with pep band during winter sports, the decision is on hold currently. The other major decision coming soon is about the annual indoor performance and how to still put on some sort of a show.
He said he is looking into how to still provide the indoor performance for the community and students and that it could be done through videos.
“We’re still trying to produce as much as we can and do as much as we can through everything,” Lawrence said.