A New Richland man is currently on probation after he assaulted a teenager following a heated social media exchange.
Jagger Neil Johnson, 19, was sentenced November to three years probation in Waseca County District Court after he pleaded guilty in October to one count of third-degree assault, a felony. He was given a stay of imposition, with Judge Carol Hanks presiding.
A stay of imposition occurs when a court accepts a plea of guilty, but does not impose a prison sentence. If Johnson successfully completes the stay, the case will be discharged.
According to the criminal complaint, the Waseca County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a juvenile being assaulted on Oct. 29, 2020, in Waseca. The victim told the investigator they had been arguing with Johnson on the social media app Snapchat when he arrived at the victim’s home at 2:30 a.m. and asked the victim to come outside of a “peaceful conversation.” The victim said Johnson threatened to shoot the victim’s home and horse.
Johnson forced the victim to the ground and began striking him while another person appeared to be recording the incident. The victim said they ran back into the house when they heard something hit the ground.
Per the plea agreement, the original charge of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon was dropped to the third-degree assault charge. A misdemeanor fifth-degree assault charge was also dismissed.