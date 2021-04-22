Tickets are on sale for Waseca High School's Variety Show.
The show is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. May 6-8 in the Performing Arts Center. There will be limited reserved seating. Social distancing, pre-entrance hand sanitizing and masks will be required.
The May 6 performance will include only large group numbers and no senior solos.
The May 7 performance will include senior soloists Morgan Honstad, Jaden Hiller, Jayda DeRaad, Anna Scheffert, Caylie Blowers, Ian Pomeroy, Emily Farley, Rachel Scheffert, Marianna Mendoza, Elijah Ayers and Amelia Roessler.
The May 8 performance will include senior soloists Ellie Jansen, Gabriela Rodriguez, Brittney Draeger, Matt Seberson, Mackenzie Chicos, Marcus Hansen, Rachel Borneke, Megan Nelson, Isabella Sorenson, Sophie Alinder, Aidan Sharp and Dravyn Spies.
Other featured seniors will include Collin Dufault and Sadie Staloch.
Tickets are $8 per seat. Tickets are available to purchase for parents of senior performers 10 a.m.-2 p.m. April 24 and for parents of eighth through 11th graders 10 a.m.-1 p.m. May 1. Tickets will be for sale for the public May 3-5 at Waseca Music Co. and at the door.