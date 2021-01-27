The Minnesota Adult and Teen Challenge, an addiction treatment center, was in Waseca recently to educate students about substance use and common misconceptions about drugs and alcohol.
Waseca Alternative Learning Center students heard the prevention program Know the Truth Jan. 19 and Jan. 20. The program targets sixth through 12th graders because research shows that a majority of people who struggle with legal and illegal substances start before the age of 18.
“The purpose of us bringing (Know the Truth) was not only for substance use prevention, because around our students, drug use is very glorified ... but also how their choices can impact them in the rest of their life and their future goals,” ALC social worker Natalia Pitts said. “A lot of it was to help these students realize what they do now really can impact them for the rest of their life and it can have a lot of negative impacts.”
She went on to say that it was fun to watch how engaged the students were during the entire presentation.
Know the Truth reports that 40% of respondents on its 2019-20 school year survey get their information on substance abuse from their school as the top source and the second most popular way to get information is through social media. More than 20,000 students in Minnesota responded to the survey.
“Our presentations really focus on deglamorizing substance abuse in the media,” Know the Truth Prevention Coordinator Elle Mark said.
According to the survey, alcohol is still the most popular substance sixth through 12th grade students use or have used, with about 17% of middle school respondents and about 39% of high school respondents saying they've used alcohol.
The survey states that approximately 10% of middle school students and 29% of high school students have used nicotine, and 96% of those who said they used nicotine used an electronic cigarette or a vaping device. According to the survey results, that is a 27% increase from the 2017-2018 school year in Minnesota.
About 6% of middle school students and nearly 29% of high school students reported on the survey that they have used marijuana, or about one in five of the surveyed high school students.
The Know the Truth presenters, as well as some Adult and Teen Challenge clients, also shared their personal experiences with substance abuse with the ALC students.
“It’s real people sharing their real story of what happened to them, saying I did drugs and this is what happened,” Know the Truth presenter Sam Schultz said. “We always approach with the human approach and get vulnerable with the students and that seems to get them to engage and our openness seems to get them to open up.”
Schultz said he was able to chat with the students from the ALC after the presentation and just get to know them better and understand what they’re going through.
Know the Truth presents to more than 60,000 students in a typical school year and since its beginning in 2006, the program has reached over 200 Minnesota schools.
The presentation not only is about substance use and prevention, but also about discussing healthy coping methods for life events and giving students resources for mental health needs such as talking to the school counselor or a teacher. Know the Truth has a 24/7 text hotline for questions or help that can be reached at 612-440-3967.
“I know a lot of the times when kids are depressed or a lot of anxiety or their plate is just too full, it's a lot easier to use drugs or alcohol,” Pitts said. “The nice thing about the presentation is they told them what else they could do besides drugs or alcohol.”
Pitts said that a lot of the ALC students are going through a lot of hard times right now due to the COVID-19 pandemic and drugs are accessible to all students across the nation. Pitts also said that with ALC students, there is a stigma out there and the students come to the program for support with school or substance use so prevention work is important.
After the presentation, some of the ALC students even shared their own story and how they related to the presentation.
“Something clicked for them and that was a good handful of students, so we’re really pleased that we know it made an impact on our students,” Pitts said.